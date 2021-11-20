Entertainment
Flytrex Commuter Drone Delivery Raises $ 40 Million Series C
Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for November 19, 2021.
The Top 3 TechCrunch
Provide deliveries by drones: An Israeli drone company (Flytrex) is teaming up with American chains (Walmart, Chilis) to test deliveries in one state (North Carolina). Amazon has worked on drone deliveries, as have other companies. Flytrex just raised $ 40 million for its efforts. Given our lack of interest in conduct to get stuff, here’s hoping the experiment works this time around.
The evolution of the venture capital structure: The news that US venture capital giant Sequoia was shaking its operating model was big news when it landed. But after looking at a few examples from other markets, there is precedent for a more permanent capital model. Our next question is which venture capital firm is next.
Crypto unicorns are multiplying: It’s no surprise that with more and more venture capital funds created to invest in them, crypto-focused startups are having a busy year. But you might be surprised at how many new crypto unicorns have been born this year and where they are. A new dataset also details where the crypto unicorns are concentrated and, yes, the NFTs are appearing.
Startups / VC
Speaking of crypto startups, Nym raises $ 13 million: Based in Switzerland quickly becoming a domiciliation hub for crypto projects Nym raised new capital from crypto fund a16z to, in the words of TechCrunch, commercialize an old idea of privacy-centric infrastructure (mixnets) by combining it with trendy crypto incentives.
Mmhmm buy Macro: The video-centric startup mmhmm made a purchase, hooking up the Macro video chat filter service. Since both help make video communications a bit more elegant, they fit well on paper.
Sudowrite will help you write millions of words: Our own Haje Jan Kamps has a fascinating look at a writing tool that exploits GPT-3 to attack writer’s block. This isn’t the first write-focused service built on GPT-3 we’ve covered, and we doubt it’s the last. But that seems to be the most, um, wordy. Sudowrite recently raised $ 3 million.
Amaras High Density Baby Food Attracts $ 12 Million Series A: Feeding your little child is not easy. Between a difficult diet and a plethora of foods on offer that are far from appealing to their growing body, it can be difficult to get the right foods in your pantry. Amara is tackling the problem with a Series A that values its $ 100 million healthy children’s food business.
Startups are also getting into reinsurance: We were now familiar with a number of insurtech models. Root, Metromile, Hippo, and others embrace familiar insurance products. Zebra and its competitors create insurance markets. But reinsurance? It is rarer. Kettle has just raised $ 25 million to take care of insurers’ insurance. Let’s see how its economy plays out.
Korean Startup Focused VC Raises $ 127 Million: Through the keen eyes of our own Kate Park, TechCrunch has news today on Primer Sazze Partners, a San José-based venture capital firm looking to invest in startups founded by Korean entrepreneurs in Asia and North America. . It’s not the biggest fund we’ve heard of, but we don’t know that many VCs doing its exact mission, so it stood out.
If you need a little something to relax on the weekends, Equity releases a fun episode grabbing the news of the week, from OpenSea to edtech. If that’s not enough, TechCrunch Found’s other flagship podcast has a great episode this week with recent TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield winner Nabiha Saklayen whom I cannot recommend highly enough.
Advocacy for PVI: the first viable product
Image credits: Flash pop (Opens in a new window) / Getty Images
As a concept, the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) gave the founders maximum flexibility.
The goal is to keep shipping until you hit fit with the product market, but there’s a catch: Minimal is a sliding scale that will always slide on you, according to Aron Solomon, chief strategy officer. at Esquire Digital.
Instead of putting MVP on a pedestal, he suggests adding a Initial viable product (IVP) to the roadmap.
If your IVP is your presentation of an uncooked pepperoni pizza, your MVP is when you present a box of sauce, a packet of cheese, a Slim Jim, and a pencil sketch of an oven.
(TechCrunch + is our membership program, which helps startup founders and teams get ahead. You can register here.)
Big Tech Inc.
The EU has not finished tinkering with adtech: The European Data Protection Board, or EDPS, warns EU lawmakers that a future collection of digital rules risks undermining people’s fundamental rights unless they are changed. A suggestion ? That ad tracking be phased out. That would be, um, a change in how the internet works.
Flipkart launches into healthcare: Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is buying a controlling stake in SastaSundar, another Indian company, and which works with more than 490 pharmacies, according to TechCrunch reports. US e-commerce giant Amazon is also getting into health work, which perhaps gives us a trend to watch in other markets.
Twitter brings tips to Android: Another day another batch of Twitter product news. Frankly, these drop so frequently that maybe I should stop including as many in Daily Crunch as I did. Either way, if you’re on Android, you can now access Twitter’s tip feature, in case you wait.
