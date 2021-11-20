Lola Adesioye speaks out after charges of sexually assaulting actor Gbenga Akinnagbe dropped





May 26, 2021 was not the start of a journalist’s nightmare Lola Adesioye but it was more of a continuation and, as she called it, an escalation.

It was the day Adesioye was arrested and charged with sexual abuse and harassment against the actor Gbenga Akinnagbe, probably best known for his role in Thread. If convicted, she could have faced jail time, would have had to register as a sex offender, and it could even have compromised the UK native’s immigration status.

In leGriothe exclusive interview with Adesioye and his lawyer, Robert gottlieb, she recounted the events leading up to the charges and the fact that she spent 28 hours in a Brooklyn holding cell.

Lola Adesioye (left) speaks out on the now dropped charges of forced contact, sexual abuse and harassment brought against her by actor Gbenga Akinnagbe (right), which led to her arrest in May. (Photos: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images and Dominik Bindl / Getty Images)

Adesioye said that she and Akinnagbe met at a party in 2019. As their friendship progressed, it also turned into a flirtation and even an occasional kiss. Additionally, Adesioye, a New York-based writer, commentator, and singer-songwriter, has occasionally assisted Akinnagbe with business needs.

To complicate matters further, she was looking for new accommodation. Akinnagbe then offered him a lease for a residence he owns right next to his Brooklyn home.

Adesioye moved into the apartment on May 8, 2020, an intriguing date “because he claims the first sexual abuse took place on May 14, which I was interested in,” she says. We were neighbors, she said, citing the coronavirus pandemic and their proximity as the reason the two started spending more time together.

Shortly after, he told me about his assistant, and this person who worked for him was not very good, ”says Adesioye. “And he kind of needed someone who was like me, who wasn’t an assistant, but more of a teammate type partner.

I just told her about some projects that I had created creatively, ”she says,“ and I told her about some people. The two discussed ideas for TV shows, she adds, which Akinnagbe has started writing about.

So, yes, we spend all this time together. His assistant leaves. I’m kind of taking over that stuff, and more, ”says Adesioye. “And then after a while I just felt like, you know, I was basically getting used to it. It was really taking my whole life, and then we were having issues with the subject of payment.

According to Adesioye, one afternoon she was at Akinnagbes’ house and they got into a fight to get him to pay her for his services. She said if he didn’t pay her she wouldn’t pay him rent. So it has become very controversial, in fact, says Adesioye.

As the two former friends tried to settle the matter amicably, the relationship nonetheless deteriorated further.

Adesioye says she started to feel harassed and filed a harassment complaint with the Brooklyn Tenant-Landlord Court. With the help of the courts, she and Akinnagbe came to a settlement, she paid him retroactive rent less payment for the work she had done for the actor.

Gbenga Akinnagbe attends Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Awards – 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on May 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for the Tribeca Film Festival)

The settlement was reached on May 5, 2021 and she was arrested on May 26, 16 days later.

Adesioye’s lawyer called the case against his clear retaliation. Gottlieb says he thinks Akinnagbe wanted to assert his power and authority over Lola.

Gottlieb and Adesioye presented Brooklyn district attorneys with three workbooks filled with text messages. They were organized chronologically before the first alleged incident, between the first and the second, and then after.

It was the latter that struck Gottlieb the most. He noted that in their texts, Akinnagbe always invited Adesioye on trips and chatted with her.

It wasn’t until a year later that Lola fought back, ”said Gottlieb. “That this guy had the nerve. They have this woman arrested and handcuffed.

The Grio contacted an Akinnagbe representative and received no response.

As for Adesioye, she is grateful that the charges against her were dropped, and her attorney noted that it was only for a supervisor in the prosecutor’s office, who ultimately requested the adjournment of the case. Adesioye says she’s looking at her own legal options, which Gottlieb argues, adding: The truth is. It would be a travesty. For him just to go away without scot. After doing this to Lola.

Filing false reports is a problem, Adesioye argues, and people should not be allowed to get away with it. We should not be allowed to use fame to leverage the law in order to abuse and manipulate. I mean, I went to the housing court because he was harassing me. So basically he was allowed and allowed by law to spend another five and a half months harassing me.

In a city like New York, she continues, where there are such serious crimes and serious sex crimes for someone and especially someone who calls themselves a criminal justice reform activist and activist for the empowering women, to actually use something like sexual abuse as a joke for one’s own ego is just an absolute disgrace.

