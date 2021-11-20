Pushpa Trailer Launch: THIS Bollywood Actor Could Celebrate The Big Event!

There is less than a month left for



Pushpaworldwide release of. Allu star Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna hits theaters on December 17th. While there has been speculation about a further postponement of the rural drama, the directors have confirmed that the film will hit theaters on the previously announced date.

Well, if the reports are to be believed, the cast and crew of the film will be kicking off the promotional activities by late November or early December. Apparently the directors are planning some mind-blowing events and updates for the film. According to the latest internet buzz, Bollywood energy hub Ranveer Singh will grace the film’s trailer launch event. Rumors are rife that the handsome actor will unveil the special update at an event, which could take place in Mumbai or Hyderabad. However, an official confirmation regarding the buzz is awaited.

Recently, the fourth single from the film, “Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda”, was released and created a tremendous response to internet users and Icon Star fans. Previously, songs such as “Daako Daako Meka”, “Srivalli” and “Saami Saami” were well received by music lovers and were even very popular on music streaming platforms. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film.

Pushpa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to dance with stylish star Allu Arjun in next Sukumar movie

Pushpa release: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Will Mandanna Starrer be postponed?

Rangasthalam

director Sukumar has written and directed the rural artist, who is supported by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. For connoisseurs, the film marks the third collaboration between the director and the actor after



Arya

(2004) and



Arya 2

(2009).

The star-studded cast of



Pushpa

includes Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Uthaman, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Sritej. Interestingly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will shake her leg with Allu Arjun in the movie.

The Allu Arjun star will be released in two parts. The first opus is called



Pushpa: The Ascension.