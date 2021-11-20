Andrew Garfield reveals his favorite Spider-Man actor (not him)





Andrew Garfield, who starred in The Amazin Spider-Man, reveals which of the three Spider-Man actors is his favorite, unsurprisingly.

Andrew Garfield just named his favoriteSpider Maninterpreter, and it is not himself. Garfield, who was the star of 2012The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, was the second actor to play Marvelweb’s slinger after Tobey Maguire in the Sam Raimi trilogy at the turn of the millennium. Now the role has been taken over by Tom Holland, who was featured in the MCU entry.Captain America: Civil War, later appearing in several other crossover films as well as a trilogy of solo adventures. Tom Holland’s third solo film,Spider-Man: No Path Home hits theaters on December 17th. However, there has been a lot of speculation as to whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will reprise their roles as Spider-Man in the project. This would be possible because the film follows Peter Parker asking Doctor Strange to ensure that his secret identity is never revealed to the world and that the spell goes awry, triggering the multiverse on the MCU. Peter will face a host of villains from the previous oneSpider Man universe, including Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe, Doc Ock by Alfred Molina and Sandman by Thomas Haden Church from the Raimi trilogy, as well as Lizard by Rhys Ifans and Electro by Jamie Foxx from theThe Incredible Spider-Man movies. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Maguire & Garfield Edited A Home Trailer? All plans explained DuringGQ video where Andrew Garfield infiltrated online to respond to fans, he met a tweet from a person named Sam saying Tobey Maguire was better at playing Peter Parker than Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield was better at playing Spider- Man, and Tom Holland was a good mix of the two. Garfield admitted that Tobey Maguire is his favorite, because “it’s [his] childhood. ”He then told a story about getting high with his friend and watching the 2002Spider Man film three times back to back. They were quoting the lines together and her friend told heryou will never play Spider-Man. Garfield laughed. “And now, here we are.“Read the full quote below: Cool man. Fine. No matter. Like, cool. It’s your opinion, brother. Climb a tree. Tobeys my favorite, right? Because it’s my childhood, I think I watched the first Spider-Man movie three times in a row with my friend Terry. face saying, you will never play Spider-Man. And now, Sam, here we are. It has not yet been officially confirmed if Andrew Garfield will be spotted inNo way home. NewSpider Man The trailer, which came out on Tuesday, was supposed to be the one that revealed her involvement, but she resisted. Those involved have consistently denied that any other Spider-Man actors appear, despite behind-the-scenes footage implying otherwise, creating a mass of confusion among fans eagerly awaiting the crossover film. From the evidence in this video, it certainly looks like Andrew Garfield jumped at the chance to work with Tobey Maguire. Due to the speed of executionSpider Man reboot plans, it makes perfect sense that Maguire is Garfield’s favorite. He was the perfect age to grow up with the original trilogy while still being old enough to play the character himself when the opportunity presented itself. Next: No Way Home Trailer Didn’t Ruin Maguire / Garfield But Did Everything Else Source: GQ 90 Day Fianc: Why Victor & Ellie’s Cast Was A Total Flop

