Roman Reigns hints he may be leaving WWE for Hollywood





Roman Reigns has been one of WWE’s top stars for years now, but he’s really figured out how to get the wrestling world talked about since he became the heel and adopted his character as a tribal leader. The Universal Champion recently spoke about his potential future in Hollywood on the Michael Kay Show, and he noted that he thinks, “There is going to be some movement here very soon.” Reigns said Hollywood is definitely something he wants to try his hand at, and added that his WWE run has helped him experience “so many things that are going to help me.” The tribal chief then indicated that he would look to switch from wrestling to acting at some point, and he seems confident in his abilities. At the end of the day, we know how it works. It’s a young man’s game. You can’t fall your whole life, you’ve got to get to a point where you can make the transition. Where you can continue to connect and create new, fresh and evolved content for your fan base and supporters. I think I have the capacity to do it. Ultimately, it’s about being thrown into that fire and seeing how you get out of it. I have a pretty good record of being thrown into the deep end. If that’s what’s going on in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim. Do you think Roman Reigns could become a successful actor? Sound off in the comments below. H / T Wrestling Inc.

