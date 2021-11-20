Profile of Preity Zinta, Bollywood actress who just had twins

Suara.com – Preity Zinta and her husband, Gene Goodenough, are said to have been blessed with twins. The Bollywood actress’ baby named Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough was born from a surrogate mother’s womb. Unlike Indonesia, having children from surrogate mothers is common in the world of Bollywood entertainment.

The figure of Preity Zinta is well known and loved in Indonesia due to his role in the mythical film Koi … Mil Gaya (2003). Let’s learn how to find out more through the following Preity Zinta profile.

1. Biography of Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta Profile (Instagram / realpz)

Preity Zinta is an actress of Indian origin born January 31, 1975. Preity Zinta has been known to be an orphan since the age of 13. Preity Zinta’s father, who was an Indian Army officer, died in a car accident. The mother who was also in the car had been bedridden for 2 years.

Read also:

Preity Zinta is lucky to have twins thanks to surrogate mother

Preity Zinta is the middle child of two brothers. Preity’s older sister Zinta also works as her late father, while her younger sister lives in California. Preity Zinta graduated from a graduate program in Criminal Psychology.

Now Preity Zinta uses the name Preity G Zinta. G in the middle of Preity Zinta’s name is her husband’s name, Gene Goodenough. Unlike most women who write their husbands name as their last name, Preity Zinta only chooses one letter and is in the middle of her name.

2. Preity Zintas career path

Preity Zinta Profile (Instagram / realpz)

Preity Zinta started her acting career at the age of 23 with the movie Dil Se .. (1998). Preity Zinta’s start to her career was unintentional when she accompanied her colleague to an audition. In her first year as an actress, Preity Zinta was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Dil Se .. and won the Filmfare Awards in the Best First Female Feature category for Dil Se Movies. .. and Soldier, both released in 1998..

Dozens of films with Preity Zinta then continued to be successful. For the Indonesian people themselves, Koi … Mil Gaya is a film that made the name of Preity Zinta very well known and retained until now. Koi … Mil Gaya is also the highest grossing Indian film of all time.

Read also:

10 Most Popular Preity Zinta Movies Including Salaam Namaste

The film Bhaiyyaji Superhitt (2018) marks the return of Preity Zinta after a several-year hiatus in comedy. Her husband, Gene Goodenough, who supported Preity Zinta, was banned from returning to acting after his last appearance in the film Ishkq in Paris (2013). Preity Zinta proved to be comfortable as a businessman and was reluctant to return to acting.

3. Preity Zinta’s love story

Preity Zinta Profile (Instagram / realpz)

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough are pretty secretive about their romance. Before getting married, Preity Zinta and Gene dated for 5 years. Gene is also said to be a witness to the case of violence suffered by Preity Zinta at the hands of her ex-lover.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married in 2016. The marriage was refused by Preity Zinta through her Twitter account. But in 2017, Preity Zinta started talking about her relationship with her husband. Preity Zinta is known to have married at the age of 41.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough, who work as financial analysts, first met in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. With Gene, Preity Zinta learns that true love exists over time.

Prior to her relationship with Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta was abused by her ex-lover, Ness Wadia, at Wankhede Stadium in 2014. Gene was named as one of the witnesses who even stopped Ness Wadia’s actions and protected Preity Zinta . Reluctant to interfere in legal matters, Gene finally agreed to be a witness after Preity Zinta flew to America to ask for his help.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough’s relationship was also in doubt due to religious differences. But in fact Preity Zinta, who adheres to Hinduism, and Gene, who is a Christian, are still alive today.

4. Controversy over Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta Profile (Instagram / realpz)

As an artist, Preity Zinta cannot be separated from various controversies. In the early 2000s, Preity Zinta was accused of destroying the home of Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamurthy. Video footage of a woman taking a shower, suspected of being Preity Zinta, has also been released. However, both rumors were denied by Preity Zinta. Preity Zinta’s marriage at the age of 41 also became controversial due to the belief of Indian citizens who considered marriage over 30 to be taboo.

This is a glimpse into the life course of Preity Zinta, from an actress to now officially become a mother. What do you think?

Contributors: Neressa prahastiwi