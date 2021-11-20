Fifty Shades’ Jamie Dornan admits a bit of envy for Robert Pattinson’s post-twilight Hollywood career





If you didn’t already know, the Fifty shades of Grey the books actually started out as fan fiction based on Stephenie Meyers dusk books . Following the success of the dusk franchise on the big screen, Universal adapted the trilogy with Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson as the stars. The Fifty shades movies have come and gone, leaving Dornan with a feat similar to Robert Pattinson before him: making a career after becoming widely known and loved for a specific character. Jamie Dornan’s last role is in Kenneth Branagh Belfast , a black and white coming-of-age film about life in Northern Ireland in the 1960s. It is a critically acclaimed film and one of many impressive projects Dornan has booked since last Fifty shades film was released in 2018. Recently, speaking to The New York Times however, Dornan shared that he was a little envious of the way Pattinson has sailed everything over the past decade. In his words: I would be lying if I didn’t admit that I feel like he and his people played it very smartly. Everything he’s done since Twilight has been really smart and beautifully crafted, and these movies aren’t funded in his name if he hadn’t been in these billion dollar movies. As the actor points out, since he starred in the five dusk movies, Robert Pattinson has done a ton of passionate little projects that seem genuinely intentional and involve quality. Pattinson has memorable starred in independent films like Good time, Lighthouse and High life, spending his time on more intimate projects years before returning to the blockbuster space. Last year Pattinson worked for Christopher Nolan’s Principle, her first big budget movie in years, and her most publicized movie is months away, like this is the last Bruce Wayne for the next year The batman. Jamie Dornan is not the type to hide how much the Fifty shades the franchise was for him and his family. Recently he shared that he did “no harm” to his career and it is “a lot provided” for which he is grateful. The franchise is often the butt of some jokes, but he takes issue with that sentiment, sharing that “everyone worked as hard as they could on these movies.” Since saying goodbye to Christian Gray, Dornan has already starred in nine other films, including Troll world tour, Robin Hood, Wild mountain thyme and Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar. Robert Pattinson is a bit ahead and he seems more polished on arthouse movies than Jamie Dornan, but I think these two talented actors have really turned out to be incredible talents outside of their famous roles. romantic. Belfast is now playing in theaters, so check it out CinemaBlend interviews with cast, including Dornan .

