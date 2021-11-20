Entertainment
Bollywood’s favorite Olive Bar & Kitchen turns 21AD Singh shares his journey
From Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan, Olive Bar & Kitchen is no stranger to Bollywood stars. In fact, it’s the “bar” of celebrity hangouts and parties that paparazzi always await outside! The restaurant has sparked devotees, people flock here every now and then for its long Thursday bar nights and, of course, the delicious Mediterranean cuisine. As the popular Bandra venue turns 21, the restaurant is set to release the book Olive, showcasing the best celebrity moments. Founder and Managing Director of Olive Restaurant Group, AD Singh is straightforward and shares some of his memorable moments in an exclusive conversation with us.
ELLE: bravo How does it feel to have reached this milestone?
AD Singh (ADS):I became a restaurateur a bit by chance. At the time, I didn’t realize that many restaurants don’t last a year and those that fail in three years. It’s a global phenomenon and so it’s a nice feeling to have not only lasted 21 years but also to be still fresh and popular across the country. What is most beautiful for me these last years is to meet regulars whose parents were our regulars before them. Just the best feeling!
ELLE: How has your career gone so far?
ADS:It’s been a tough journey with many setbacks, and if I didn’t really like being a restaurateur, I don’t think I would still be here. Some of my contemporaries and I have been instrumental in growing the cool, self-contained restaurant industry from almost nothing to what it is today and many of these obstacles are natural when you innovate. There have been amazing highs for balancing tough times as well as new places, meeting lovely people, having new and much loved concepts, being able to help so many and so much more. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
ELLE: Tell us about some of your memorable and special moments.
ADS:Just seeing our first restaurant turn 21 is our proudest moment. We have many people who started their careers with us 21 years ago and are still with us today. So here’s a toast to a glorious few years, to our employees, friends, family, associates and of course, to our guests.
SHE: Speaking of guests, share some of your favorite celebrity meetups with us.
ADS:We have great memories. Our Thursday bar nights are the longest bar nights in the country and we still own the city on these nights. We were saving a few stories about our top celebrities for the Olive book, but will be sharing this one from our early days. Shahrukh Khan was the undisputed king of Bollywood when Hrithik Roshan first made a splash and was soon set to become a superstar. Some media have made a huge uproar over the growing insecurity and animosity between these two. One crowded Thursday night, Shahrukh was having dinner at Olive’s house when the blue doors opened and Hrithik entered. Immediately the restaurant was buzzing, everyone wondering if the two were going to fight and what fireworks were going to happen. The whole crowd held their breath as Shah Rukh immediately stood up and walked towards Hrithik. And then, to everyone’s surprise, the two gave each other a warm hug and chatted for a few minutes. Phew!
SHE:What should a first-time visitor try in the menu?
ADS:My personal favorites from the current menu are Chef Chirag’s Ajillio with Shrimp and Greek Chicken Skillet, both absolutely delicious while being healthier. Olive has always been known for its delicious thin crust pizzas, spicy espetadas and tapa-style appetizers. I would definitely recommend customers to try some of these as well as our signatures.
ELLE: What’s the way forward for Olive Bar & Kitchen?
ADS: First, we are excited to create an exciting brand extension for Olive and second, to open the Olive Cafe nationwide. We’re going to make a splash early next year with two new dietary directions we’re incorporating into our menus.
Sources
2/ https://elle.in/article/elleexclusive-bollywoods-favourite-olive-bar-kitchen-completes-21-years-ad-singh-shares-his-journey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]