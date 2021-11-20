Bollywood’s favorite Olive Bar & Kitchen turns 21AD Singh shares his journey

From Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan, Olive Bar & Kitchen is no stranger to Bollywood stars. In fact, it’s the “bar” of celebrity hangouts and parties that paparazzi always await outside! The restaurant has sparked devotees, people flock here every now and then for its long Thursday bar nights and, of course, the delicious Mediterranean cuisine. As the popular Bandra venue turns 21, the restaurant is set to release the book Olive, showcasing the best celebrity moments. Founder and Managing Director of Olive Restaurant Group, AD Singh is straightforward and shares some of his memorable moments in an exclusive conversation with us.

ELLE: bravo How does it feel to have reached this milestone?

AD Singh (ADS):I became a restaurateur a bit by chance. At the time, I didn’t realize that many restaurants don’t last a year and those that fail in three years. It’s a global phenomenon and so it’s a nice feeling to have not only lasted 21 years but also to be still fresh and popular across the country. What is most beautiful for me these last years is to meet regulars whose parents were our regulars before them. Just the best feeling!

ELLE: How has your career gone so far?

ADS:It’s been a tough journey with many setbacks, and if I didn’t really like being a restaurateur, I don’t think I would still be here. Some of my contemporaries and I have been instrumental in growing the cool, self-contained restaurant industry from almost nothing to what it is today and many of these obstacles are natural when you innovate. There have been amazing highs for balancing tough times as well as new places, meeting lovely people, having new and much loved concepts, being able to help so many and so much more. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

ELLE: Tell us about some of your memorable and special moments.

ADS:Just seeing our first restaurant turn 21 is our proudest moment. We have many people who started their careers with us 21 years ago and are still with us today. So here’s a toast to a glorious few years, to our employees, friends, family, associates and of course, to our guests.

SHE: Speaking of guests, share some of your favorite celebrity meetups with us.

ADS:We have great memories. Our Thursday bar nights are the longest bar nights in the country and we still own the city on these nights. We were saving a few stories about our top celebrities for the Olive book, but will be sharing this one from our early days. Shahrukh Khan was the undisputed king of Bollywood when Hrithik Roshan first made a splash and was soon set to become a superstar. Some media have made a huge uproar over the growing insecurity and animosity between these two. One crowded Thursday night, Shahrukh was having dinner at Olive’s house when the blue doors opened and Hrithik entered. Immediately the restaurant was buzzing, everyone wondering if the two were going to fight and what fireworks were going to happen. The whole crowd held their breath as Shah Rukh immediately stood up and walked towards Hrithik. And then, to everyone’s surprise, the two gave each other a warm hug and chatted for a few minutes. Phew!

SHE:What should a first-time visitor try in the menu?

ADS:My personal favorites from the current menu are Chef Chirag’s Ajillio with Shrimp and Greek Chicken Skillet, both absolutely delicious while being healthier. Olive has always been known for its delicious thin crust pizzas, spicy espetadas and tapa-style appetizers. I would definitely recommend customers to try some of these as well as our signatures.

ELLE: What’s the way forward for Olive Bar & Kitchen?

ADS: First, we are excited to create an exciting brand extension for Olive and second, to open the Olive Cafe nationwide. We’re going to make a splash early next year with two new dietary directions we’re incorporating into our menus.