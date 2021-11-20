Melanie Zanetti: Hollywood loves Bluey





I remember watching and I was sick to my stomach because it was so beautiful and true and funny. Surprisingly, Zanetti has always recorded lines of chili peppers from a distance and alone. People are shocked at this because there is such a great chemistry between everyone in the cast, but we are recording separately. So I’m just gonna record with Joe or Richard [Jeffery] lead, and I’ll be anywhere in the world. I’ve recorded from Latvia, upstate New York, Florence, LA, everywhere. She applauds the decision to keep child actors anonymous. It was so wonderful that [the creative team] had the foresight to make that choice early on.

The series’ childhood wonder is a gift, she says, for an actor. blue is a beautiful demonstration of the joys that little children bring to people’s lives and to the world in general. Children lack the homework and essentials of the way they operate in the world. Their thinking is much more lateral and creative. As an adult and as an actor, I constantly try to come back to this place of feeling uninhibited and living in the present. Loading For the kind and patient Chilli, devoted to her energetic offspring but not immune to the pressures of the gig, Zanetti looks at her own mother and playful childhood as one of six. My mom has been an inspiration to a lot of what’s going on. There will be times when I say to myself: How would my mother say that? Oh yeah, I got it. I just think Chillis is the nicest combination of funny and fun and creative, but also grounded and self-assured and full of conviction and really, just that calming presence, but at the same time so real and fallible like the rest of us. we. In Joe’s writing, there is no cookie-cutter perfection. I know they’re dogs, but there’s humanity in every character he writes, and I think that’s what everyone can relate to so well, and what makes it. characters you want to welcome into your life.

