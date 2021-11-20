Bollywood actors who crushed gender stereotypes

Cynics may say that in our patriarchal society every day is International Men’s Day, but November 19 is about giving men their due and supporting gender equality, with a focus on their health. mental health and well-being. For those who don’t know, IMD is a relatively recent event, having been celebrated for the first time in India in 2007. Celebrating men, on the other hand, is nothing new to the fun of Bollywood business. to produce male models through their films. As we honor male role models today, here are some Bollywood icons who have always advocated for gender equality through their work, films and actions.

Farhan Akhtar (‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’)

In his directorial debut, “Dil Chahta Hai”, he told the story of three young guys who weren’t afraid to expose their feelings or be vulnerable on the big screen. The scene in Australia where Aamir Khan’s character crumbles as life and grief begins to overtake him is a cinematic treasure. The protagonists of Akhtar are often powerful men and women. There is no evidence of toxic masculinity. He notably founded the Men Against Rape And Discrimination (MARD) campaign, which encouraged men to be aware of violence against women. In numerous interviews, he has stated that it is the responsibility of a filmmaker and an actor to avoid offending performances on the big screen. In ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ he plays a fiery journalist Sunny Gill who educates Manav (Rahul Bose as a patriarchal wife) on what defines feminism. In terms of male role models, Akhtar is a guardian and a supporter of the change you want to see.

Arjun Kapoor (‘Ki and Ka’)

With his romantic comedy “Ki And Ka”, also starring Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor redefined gender roles and in particular gave dignity to men at home. In the blockbuster, it portrays Kabir, a guy who was married to a wealthy woman and chose to stay home, a role normally reserved for women, in our patriarchal society. He was self-confident and persuasive as a stay-at-home husband, and therefore loved by everyone.

Vikrant Massey (‘Chhapaak’)

The hero of “Ginny Weds Sunny” was directed by at least half a dozen prominent female directors, including Zoya Akhtar (“Dil Dhadakne Do”), Konkana Sen Sharma (“Death In the Gunj”), Meghna Gulzar (“Chhapaak “), Alankrita Shrivastava (‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ and ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’). He’s part of a unique breed of performers who are completely at ease in his own skin and still manage to make a name for himself in female-led films. “The length of my role never really mattered, if the story has a bigger impact and if I think I can contribute in any way, I accept those roles with open arms. feeling will always stay with me, “Massey said in a recent interview. Here’s a big thumbs up to artists who refuse to let gender stereotypes dictate their professional choices. Massey portrayed Amol in ‘Chhapaak’, which starred Deepika Padukone in as a victim of an acid assault, and defied the conventions of a Bollywood hero. He falls in love with Malti, whose face was disfigured after surviving a hate crime (acid attack) , and is completely convincing.

Akshay Kumar (‘Padman’)

One of Bollywood’s highest-grossing stars, Akshay Kumar, took up a taboo subject like menstruation and created an intriguing story about an issue rarely addressed in movies. Kumar portrayed a progressive guy embarking on a fierce mission to help women and openly questioning the male-female status quo in society. Kumar made it one of the films that redefined the notion of a Bollywood hero who is often super macho and endearing in demeanor.

Ajay Devgn (‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’)

We’ve all seen Bollywood heroes follow a woman who catches his eye until she breaks and embraces her emotions. However, Ajay Devgn has been portrayed as a kind husband who accepts his wife’s life choices in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s beautiful romantic film “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”.

Abhishek Bachchan (‘Manmarziyaan’)

Anurag Kashyap, the maverick Bollywood filmmaker, may not be able to produce simple love stories as he always has complications up his sleeve, but his Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan) turban was a kissing hero. his sensitive and soft side. Even after learning that his wife is having an affair with a DJ (Vicky Kaushal), her character never allows her anger to destroy her dignity. It was one of the few times when men were allowed to be vulnerable on the big screen, and it featured male actors who didn’t understand everything in life and love.

Ranbir Kapoor (‘Tamasha’)

Imtiaz Ali, the director, has done a lot to normalize heroes who are far from perfect and flawless. Tamasha, a film with Ranbir Kapoor, is about a man who is a little monotonous and uninteresting in his daily life. Unlike traditional Bollywood heroes, Ali is an expert at building Bollywood heroes who are not hypermasculine and annoying.