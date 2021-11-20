Art LaFleur, actor of “The Sandlot”, deceased at 78





Art LaFleur, character actor best known for playing Babe Ruth in The sand, died on Wednesday, November 17, after a ten-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 78 years old. TMZ reports that LaFleur was surrounded by his children and his wife, Shelley, when he passed away. LaFleur was receiving hospice care, but Shelley explained that he joked with his loved ones until the end. Shelley explained that LaFleur was a “generous and selfless man” on screen, “but more importantly, that was who he was to his family and friends.” LaFleur was best known for playing Babe Ruth in the beloved baseball movie The sand. In the iconic scene, LaFleur as Ruth tells Benny Rodriguez (Mike Vitar) that “heroes remember, but legends never die”. LaFleur also starred alongside Kevin Costner as Chick Gandil in another classic baseball movie, Field of dreams. He also played the Yankees coach in Mr. Baseball. LaFleur has also appeared in films like The blob, Cobra, Speed ​​runner, and Santa, as well as TV shows like The man of the house and MASH POTATOES*. In an interview with Media microphones in 2011, LaFleur confided in being recognized in public for his work. “It used to be Field of dreams, Then later Santa Claus but lately it has been The sand. You know it’s funny, every once in a while someone walks up and says, “Hey, you’re Art LaFleur! “They will use my real name,” explained LaFleur. “And I’m so shocked by that. Can I understand someone recognizing me in one of those movies we talked about but know my real name? When they say, “You are Art LaFleur, aren’t you?” I’m always surprised. “ “I am always recognized for The sandhe continued. many years ago. It was like one of the hottest days in Chicago. The Cubs won that day, thank goodness, and we were downstairs after the game in one of the men’s washrooms. . Inside there is a big circular trough for washing hands and people put their heads under the water jet because it was very hot. So I put my head under and when I take it out I start to dry my dripping face with paper towels. And I look in the doorway and grab three guys who are all looking at me. Finally one of them says, ‘Hey, you look like this type of Field of dreams. And my head dripping, I look up at him and say, “Well, I was in that movie.” And the guy says, ‘No! But you look like him. ‘”

