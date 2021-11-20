CJ ENM buys Hollywood film studio for 20 billion won: the DONG-A ILBO





CJ ENM acquires a majority stake in Hollywood film studio Endeavor Content, the production company of La La Land. At a board meeting on Friday, the South Korean media giant decided to acquire an 80% stake in Endeavor Content for $ 775 million (about $ 920 billion). This is an aggressive investment made around 15 days after CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun first appeared in public in 11 years and revealed his intention to invest 10,000 billion won. in four major future growth drivers over the three years. Endeavor Content is a film studio owned by the global sports and entertainment group Endeavor Group Holdings. The film studio, which has supported films like La La Land and Call Me by Your Name, is famous for its investment and production of artistic films and entertainment content, such as Killing Eve, one of the most popular shows. popular BBC, and The Night Manager. The company has 18 offices around the world. The acquisition by CJ ENM is seen by the media industry as a measure to secure a production base in the United States, the center of global pop culture, and to strengthen planning and production capabilities as well as secure the network. global content distribution. Amid fierce competition between platform and media companies for the production of original content, the acquisition will strengthen the culture and platform sectors, two of the four future growth engines proposed by President Lee, experts say . Since its inception in 2017, Endeavor Content has grown rapidly by distributing a variety of content to major global TV channels, such as HBO and BBC, and over-the-top (OTT) services, including Netflix. The studio has more than 300 global projects under development or planning. As TVING, CJ ENM’s digital platform service, is poised to enter the global OTT market, the acquisition is expected to create strong synergies over time. CJ ENM CEO Kang Ho-sung said the acquisition will bring together the planning and production capabilities of Endeavor Contents and CJ ENM’s know-how in producing K content to create synergies, adding that their ultimate goal is to become a leading global studio that encompasses East and West. cultures. Experts believe that the acquisition will strengthen the cultural content business in Korea. Film critic Jeong Ji-wook said that global audiences would have the opportunity to experience diverse cultures if a lot of Korean content was introduced to White Hollywood. Bull Pictures CEO Cho Jeong-joon said it will have a positive impact on the future work of great Korean directors, such as Bong Joon-ho and Park Chan-wook, whose names are already famous in the global market. . [email protected] [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.donga.com/en/article/all/20211120/3048089/1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos