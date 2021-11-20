Speedway gets $ 9 million in state budget





“Our intentions are to bring the Speedway back to its former glory.” – Justin Jones, Vice President of Operations at Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex ROCKINGHAM – Governor Roy Cooper this week signed the Appropriation Act of 2021, which provided $ 9 million for infrastructure projects at the Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex and allocates other funds to benefit Richmond County. The budget, officially titled Senate Bill 105, provided $ 40 million in one-time funds to support the state’s motorsport venues that had been severely affected by the restrictions on large gatherings that followed during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The $ 9 million on Speedway Road is intended to be used for “water and sewer and related infrastructure projects” that will serve the site. Justin Jones, vice president of operations at Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex (RSEC), told the Daily Journal in May that they would use the funds to repave the track, in addition to infrastructure improvements. The weathered track, which has not been used for an official race since 2013, proved too abrasive for racing during testing in September, forcing the site to delay the event LeithCars.com presents Race the Rock 125 which was originally scheduled for November 6. Jones said Speedway management was “extremely optimistic and grateful” after the state budget was passed. Richmond County economic developer Martie Butler said the infrastructure funding will help the county develop and recruit small and large-scale events at the site. “Our plans are to work hand in hand with the County of Richmond on sewage and water improvements and on renovating our infrastructure,” Jones said in a text. “Our intentions are to bring the Speedway back to its former glory.” Butler said plans for these improvements are still in the early stages. “We are pleased that Richmond County has been included and appreciate the support of the governor and our lawmakers,” said Butler. “[We’re] still awaiting directives from the governor’s office on the distribution of funds. The remainder of that $ 40 million for motorsport will go to similar projects at North Wilkesboro Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. NorthWilkesboro Speedway will receive $ 18 million and Charlotte Motor Speedway will receive $ 13 million. The initial version of the budget allocated $ 30 million equally among the three sites. Budget also includes $ 7,526,958 for Richmond Community College, $ 750,000 to county for water and wastewater infrastructure projects, renames US Highway 1 bridge that crosses US Highway 74 Bypass to “Sheriff James E. Clemmons, Jr. Bridge”, and allocates funds to the Richmond Regional Juvenile Detention Center for renovations related to “Raise the Age”, and more. In total, Richmond County will receive more than $ 28 million in the 2021-2022 state budget, according to Council of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Smart. “Following the signing of the state budget in Raleigh this week, I am very excited and appreciate that Richmond County is receiving over $ 28 million for various projects that will continue to make Richmond County successful. “Smart said on Friday. “I sincerely appreciate the hard work of Congressman Ben Moss, Senator Tom McInnis and our County Director Bryan Land and staff for being the driving force behind this.” Smart added that the other funds would support the county’s new industrial park on Airport Road and the county’s various volunteer fire departments. “It will be great to see these investments happen in Richmond County in the very near future,” said Smart.

