Wildlife Series Boom Turns Bristol into Green Hollywood | Independent production companies

Wildlife filmmaking in Britain is booming as global subscription platforms rush to commission original natural history programs to attract family audiences.

Bristol, known jokingly as Green Hollywood, is experiencing a mini employment boom with a burgeoning forest of independent wildlife production companies. Wild Star Movies, founded in 2018, already has 140 employees. Silverback films, created in 2012, has more than doubled in size since containment. Tennis, formed seven years ago, has a 150-member natural history department.

Despite this competition, the reason indies are in town, the famous BBC Natural history unit (NHU), is bigger than ever, with 400 employees. He makes more than 25 productions, not only for the BBC but also for newcomers like Apple TV.

I’ve never experienced anything like it, it’s absolutely amazing, said Mike Gunton, Creative Director of NHU, who has worked there for over 30 years and has never seen it so busy or well staffed.

The NHU just took its first original order from NBC in the United States, for an epic 10-part series.

Program makers say demand for wildlife series is driven in part by an environmentally conscious audience, but also by the abundant resource subscription services of streamers such as Discovery +, Disney +, Netflix, and Apple.

Gunton said media executives woke up to natural history just as Planet Earth 2 has beaten the X factor in the prime-time Sunday night slot. Streamers have been rushing after the 2019 success of Silverback Films Our Planet, the first major series commissioned by a streaming platform on which David Attenborough debuted on Netflix.

All the big players are looking for intergenerational visualization, repeat visualization and a date to see all of these things that are so difficult in today’s fragmented media landscape, Gunton said. And they come to us for this.

There is real public demand, but what we’re doing is exactly what streamers need, said Vanessa Berlowitz, who took the NHU’s well-mapped trail to found the Independent Wildstar with Mark Linfield.

Natural history has always traveled the world, while something like comedy doesn’t, said Alastair Fothergill, the former NHU director who created Silverback Films with his former BBC colleague Keith Scholey.

Information on animal behavior is timeless and global, Fothergill says, with appealing practicalities: overseas buyers don’t need to pay repeated fees or overtake actors.

The boom is causing a shortage of experienced specialist camera operators while senior producers can name their prices. Good wildlife producers are very thin on the ground because it takes them 10 years to train them, Fothergill said. You have to really know your natural history and be good at it.

But the flourishing industry has opened a door for young people. A year ago, Bristolian Leah Hale, 19, graduated from college and worked in a pub, worried about her career. She became a runner at Silverback Films in January and next year will take on the role of Intern Production Coordinator.

When I was in college, Silverback was quite small. Now there are 140 people, we’re going to cop and interview Obama and do all these things for climate change, she said. I am extremely grateful to have landed in Silverback, they are absolutely lovely people.

Filmmakers admit that it can be difficult to come up with new ideas, and new series are so closely guarded that streaming platforms force film crews to sign nondisclosure agreements.

Martha Holmes, head of natural history for Plimsoll, who just made Tiny Worlds for Apple, said: It’s hard to come up with original ideas. There are a number of animals and a number of behaviors and you have to present them in a way that seems fresh to the audience.

New technologies are useful, and natural storytellers are targeting young adults with new digital forms.

Silverbacks’ YouTube series A Seat at the Table gave a platform to the traditionally speechless as Cop26 approaches, ending the series with Obama at the Glasgow climate conference.

BBCs NHU turned Attenborough into a hologram for a 5G virtual reality version of The Green Planet, in which people will be guided through a virtual world of plants by the 95-year-old man, who got excited for Gunton about the joys of plow a new furrow.

Program makers argue that the old divide between hard-hitting environmental documentaries and innocuous natural history series that don’t reveal planetary crises no longer applies. Some, like Our Planet, contain direct messages about the dire state of nature; others are indirect but always thorny.

A female-led Wildstar team creates Queens, a series celebrating matriarchal animal realms, which has clever feminist overtones. Sentient, also for Disney +, explores animal cognition and asks questions about animal rights.

Wildstar is also partnering with and mentoring Indigenous filmmakers to shatter the perception that wildlife filmmaking is the preserve of chic white men.

Some wonder if the animal series will soon be entirely made by skilled teams who live in the same country as the natural stars, especially with environmentally conscious filmmakers who strive to produce carbon neutral productions. All say they are using more and more teams in the country.

But Holmes is confident Bristol will retain its supremacy. The epicenter will always be there, she said. This is partly historical and partly because the British public loves its wildlife. This is where a lot of talent comes, grows and is taught.

According to Gunton, there’s a buzz in Bristol, and Hale agrees. Bristol is currently a massive media hub and will only grow, she said. You put Bristol on the map and shine a light on how magical nature is.