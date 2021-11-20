THIS Bollywood star is set to get married for the third time, details here!

Bombay: From Vicky-Katrina to Ranbir-Alia, Bollywood shines with wedding rumors in December. In light of this, there’s another showbiz celebrity who might be planning a wedding as well. The alleged star is none other than Aamir Khan, who is set to tie the knot for the third time.

While there hasn’t been any official announcement from the ‘Dangal’ actor, it’s quite obvious the star will be making the news out of nowhere, just like he did about the news. of his separation from his ex-wife.

Earlier this year, Aamir Khan shocked his fans when he announced his divorce from his second wife Kiran Rao. The two got married in December 2005 and are fortunate enough to have a son named Azad. Kiran is also close to Ira and Junaid, Aamir’s children of first wife Reena Dutta.

Social media also poured in upon the shocking news of his breakup with Kiran, and predicted the separation was due to Perfectionist Khans’ closeness to his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. Fans began to speculate that she is the one because of which Aamir decided to end her marriage to Kiran. However, the rumors eventually died out.

On the work side, Aamir will soon be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.