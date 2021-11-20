Cowboy Bebop Casting | Complete list of actors and characters

Netflix’s long-awaited live-action version of Cowboy Bebop is finally here, putting fan-favorite actor John Cho center stage as he takes on the iconic role of Spike Spiegel.

Previous attempts at anime adaptation by Western studios have ended in disastrous fashion, so it’s understandable that there has been a bit of apprehension about this latest effort.

Alas, as our Cowboy Bebop review explains, there are certainly some issues with this show, so it remains to be seen if Chos’ natural charisma will be enough to give it a second season.

Still, sci-fi fans drawn to its fun premise and larger-than-life characters can enjoy themselves here; if you’re about to watch, our spoiler-free character breakdown below might help you with your decision.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Cowboy Bebop.

John Cho plays Spike Spiegel



Who is Spike Spiegel?Spike is a bounty hunter who makes a living, along with the rest of the Bebop team, by hunting down criminals and collecting the rewards. The work has seen him create several enemies for himself, most notably his nemesis, Vicious. Fortunately, he’s good at a fight.

What else has John Cho been in?Cho first rose to prominence with comedic roles in the films American Pie and Harold and Kumar. He went on to play successful roles in Star Trek in 2009 and its two sequels, while he enjoyed further success in the lead role in the high-profile thriller Searching. On the small screen, he is known for FlashForward, Sleepy Hollow, and The Exorcist.

Mustafa Shakir plays Jet Black



Who is Jet Black? Jet Black is the captain of the Bebop and a close ally of Spike, having worked alongside him for some time. During one of these missions, he lost his arm and has since replaced it with a high-tech prosthesis.

What else has Mustafa Shakir been in?Shakir played the villainous Bushmaster in Marvel’s Luke Cage, also on Netflix, while he made other appearances in The Deuce, American Gods and Jett.

Daniella Pineda plays Faye Valentine



Who is Faye Valentine?Valentine is another bounty hunter Spike and Jet meet, when she wakes up from suspended animation after 54 years. She runs away from debts owed to dangerous individuals due to her reckless gambling habit, so it could bring them even more trouble.

What else has Daniella Pineda been into?Pineda broke into the cast of the Vampire Diaries spin-off The Originals, then landed roles in the Anna Friel drama, American Odyssey and Netflixs What / If. She also appeared in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018 and will reprise her role in her next sequel, Dominion.

Elena Satine plays Julia



Who is Julia?Julia is a cunning and deadly woman that Spike and Vicious complain about.

What else has Elena Satine been in?Satine has appeared in several high-profile TV shows, including Revenge, Twin Peaks and 24: Legacy. She has also played several roles in comics, playing Mera in Smallville, Lorelei in Agents of SHIELD, and Dreamer in the X-Men spin-off The Gifted.

Alex Hassell plays Vicious



Who is vicious?Vicious is Spikes’ nemesis. Once upon a time, the two worked closely together, but an epic fallout turned them into bitter rivals, with Vicious aligning himself with the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate.

What else has Alex Hassell been in?Hassell has appeared on several British television shows, including Miranda, Silent Witness and Grantchester. He gained international attention for his roles in the anthology drama Genius and Amazon Prime Videos The Boys, where he played the corrupt boss, Translucent. He will next be seen in Joel Coens’ highly anticipated drama, The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Tamara Tunie plays Ana



Who is Ana?Ana owns an underground jazz club frequented by Spike, of which she became a mother figure.

What else has Tamara Tunie been in?Tunie played Dr. Melinda Warner in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, appearing through many seasons of the procedural drama. His other recent projects include Blue Bloods, Better Call Saul, and Black Earth Rising.

Mason Alexander Park plays Gren



Who is Gren?Gren is a musician who performs at Club Anas and works closely with her to keep the lights on.

What else has Mason Alexander Park been in?Park has appeared in several theatrical productions and will soon be seen as Desire in the Netflix adaptation of The Sandman.

Geoff Stults plays Chalmers



Who is Chalmers?Chalmers was officially associated with Jet, but the two fell apart when he decided to join the Intra-Solar System (or ISSP) Police.

What else has Geoff Stults been in?Stults has played major roles in several American dramas, including 7th Heaven, The Finder, and Grace and Frankie. In 2018, he appeared alongside Chris Hemsworth in the action film 12 Strong.

Rachel House plays Mao

Who is Mao?Mao is a formidable crime boss and head of the White Tigers family.

What else has Rachel House been in?House is known for her collaborations with Taika Waititi, having starred in Eagle vs Shark, Boy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Thor: Ragnarok, where she plays The Grandmasters’ right-hand man, Topaz. On the small screen, she starred in the hard-hitting Netflix drama Stateless, which also starred Yvonne Strahovski and Cate Blanchett.

