Death of Art LaFleur: Sandlot actor dies after battle with Parkinson’s disease





Art LaFleur battled Parkinson’s disease for 10 years (Photo: Getty Images) Actor Art LaFleur, best known for playing Babe Ruth in the 1993 film The Sandlot, has died aged 78. His wife Shelley shared the news on Instagram, writing a sweet tribute after her husband’s 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. She wrote: This guy After a 10 year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s disease, Art LaFleur, the love of my life has passed away. He made so many people laugh like Babe Ruth in The Sandlot, The Tooth Fairy in The Santa Clause 2 and 3, and Chick Gandil in Field of Dreams to name a few. He was a generous and selfless man who carried on in his acting, but more importantly, he was who he was to his family and friends. Shelley continued: I was very lucky to have had a 43-year relationship with a man who cherished and adored me. Art was larger than life and meant the world to us. LaFleurs’s on-screen career began in 1978 with the TV movie Rescue from Gilligans Island. He starred in various films during his career, including Cobra, The Blob, and Say Yes in the 1980s. Then, in 1993, he played Babe Ruth in the sports comedy The Sandlot. In 2002 and 2006, he then played The Tooth Fairy in Father Christmas 2 and 3. LaFleurs final credit was in 2017, for the TV movie Dive. Tributes poured in, with one fan writing: Rest in peace, Art LaFleur. Actor of great character who often played big softies, and baseball players. You know it from Cobra, The Blob, Field of Dreams, The Sandlot, The Replacements, Santa Clause 2 & 3, etc., etc. Following: American showbiz news

Another said: RIP the legend, Art LaFleur. Another added: Aw, man. RIP Art LaFleur. Always put a smile on my face whenever he shows up in a movie. MORE: Ghostbusters: Are Some Of The Cast From The Original Movies In The Reboot?

MORE: Harry Potter: How Old Was Daniel Radcliffe When He Made The First Movie And How Old Were His Co-Stars?







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/11/20/art-lafleur-dead-sandlot-actor-dies-after-parkinsons-battle-15635734/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos