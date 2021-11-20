Lady Gaga Sells Home in Hollywood Hills for $ 6.5 Million – WRMF 97.9

ABC / Jeff Neira

Lady Gagais heading for bigger and better things… literally. The singer quietly sold the Hollywood Hills mansion she had lived in for six years for the tidy sum of $ 6.5 million.

Real estate watchdogDirtreports that Gaga handed over the keys in an off-market deal toMick jaggerthe daughter of,Elizabeth “Lizzy” Jagger.

The outlet reports that the nearly 7,000 square foot property was once owned by the legendary rockerFrank Zappa, who occupied the Tudor-style house from the 1970s until his death in 1993. His widow,Gail, resided on the property until his death in 2015. Zappa’s children sold the house to Gaga a few months later for around $ 5.3 million.

The “Rain on Me” singer previously spoke about her digs withHoward sternin 2016 and revealed that she had successfully negotiated the maintenance of Zappa’s personal soundboard from one of the recording studios he had built inside the house. Zappa had built two studios on the residence and Gaga revealed that “the whole basement” was full of recording equipment.

At the time, Gaga also told Stern that she hoped to “restore” the property as well as “leave it as is.” Sadly, fans won’t know the extent of these renovations as the house has never been publicly listed.

As to where the pop icon currently lives, Dirt says Gaga resides in Malibu in a “titanic estate” that she bought in 2014 for $ 22.5 million.

