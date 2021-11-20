“Attack on Titan” actor admits he “doesn’t know the whole story”





by Keane eacobellis The voices of The attack of the Titans The Jaeger brothers visited the main room of Anime NYC today for a panel on the show’s final season. Bryce Papenbrook, the voice of Jaeger, joined Jason Liebrecht, the voice of Zeke, joined Matt Acevedo to discuss their characters and the series. Papenbrook also voices Kirito in Sword art online. One of the topics that came up during their conversation was how neither of the actors read the manga or script before recording. I haven’t read where we are in the anime before, admitted Papenbrook while discussing the final season. Me neither, added Liebrecht. This means that they interpret the characters without fully understanding their motives. This makes the final season captivating for every actor as they learn more about their characters. In a memorable scene in which Eren goes after his allies, Papenbrook says he’s not quite sure why Eren is doing what he’s doing. I don’t know the whole story. I don’t know why Eren is doing this, I just know he’s trying to hurt them right now. And I think that by hurting them, I hurt everyone who watched the show.

MORE ON THE WEB Click to zoom But as the machinations reveal themselves before the show’s climactic conclusion, the actors themselves try to keep pace. Upon learning of Grishas’ plans for Eren and Zeke, Papenbrook shared that he didn’t know where everything was going to go. What’s interesting is that I don’t quite understand. I don’t have a full understanding of all of this. So I see parts and snippets of that, like that’s what makes it so exciting. I can’t wait to discover and learn all of these new things and see how it goes. It’s common for voice actors to record a script when reading it for the first time, which means that some reactions to big reveals are genuine for the actors who are themselves self-proclaimed fans of the show and the story. Liebrecht shared what it feels like to record one shot at a time: For those of us who don’t read ahead and like to experience it in real time, have that honest and truthful initial impulse. And I hope that this first take, the one that is really authentic, is the one that gets used to. Considering the admission, you won’t be surprised to learn that Papenbrook and Liebrecht are eager to watch and record Part 2 of the final season, which airs on Crunchyroll and Funimation in January. When asked what they expected, the two said they better not guess. I can never guess because I always guess wrong, but I know there would be some action, says Papenbrook. What I do know is that all my expectations will be completely overthrown, adds Liebrecht. If I had to guess I would be wrong, there is no doubt about it. This was the case almost 100% of the time. This show specializes in challenging your expectations. What do you think about the lack of knowledge of voice actors before recording for The attack of the Titans? Let us know in the comments!

