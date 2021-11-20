IATSE local chapter on the new national employment contract with Hollywood studios





The union representing the film, television and live production teams voted this week ratify a new labor agreement with Hollywood producers. The International Alliance of Theatrical Employees, or IATSE, voted 50.4% for and 49.6% against. The vote came a month after negotiations with producers broke down and union members authorized a strike for the first time in its 128-year history, prompting negotiations to resume. There was local approval of the national collective agreement. The union’s Hawaiian chapter ratified the new contract, voting strongly in favor. Technology. Sgt. Jerome Tayborn Crew members work on Hawaii Five-0. Tui Scanlan, President of IATSE Local 665, said the new deal includes more financial disincentives to prevent employers from working long hours. Scanlan said the members just wanted to have a better quality of life, sleep well and see their family. “Everything you see on the screen is fantastic, but it’s built on the backs of these workers, from the people who bring the furniture to the stage, to the people who buy the watch that’s on your favorite actor’s wrist, to lighting to camera movement, ”Scanlan said. “If we do our job right, the audience is taken on a tour of the story and they forget that there are real people holding this camera,” he told The Conversation. The deals include general wage increases and an increase in pay paid by streaming services, which have long been allowed at lower pay rates, union leaders said. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios and other production entities, said in a statement that “Throughout the negotiations, IATSE leadership has advocated for changes to improve quality of life ”and“ agreements significantly reflect industry endorsement of these priorities. and that everyone works. Nationally, IATSE represents approximately 150,000 behind-the-scenes workers, including stagehands, filmmakers, costume designers and other employees in all forms of entertainment, from film to television to theater, concerts, trade shows and broadcasting. “I have to applaud the resilience of our members to stick through thick and thin and consistently show and perform at a high standard,” added Scanlan. This interview aired on The Conversation on November 19, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/the-conversation/2021-11-19/local-iatse-chapter-on-the-new-national-labor-agreement-with-hollywood-studios The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

