Pioneering Images: Unconventional Casting Delivers Charismatic Authenticity In PEN15

Hollywood has often relied on convention, emphasizing the three-act structure, which is a model often used to divide a narrative into three parts: set-up, confrontation, and resolution. As such, blockbuster movies and TV shows have become popular with mainstream narratives. However, there are exceptions. Some filmmakers have tried to create content that goes against the grain, ranging from editing to dialogues. In “Pioneering Pictures,” columnist Billie Chang investigates the unconventional with media moving away from structure to find success.

Sometimes, well-broadcasted TV shows are often the least conventional.

With a deliberate process aimed at improving a narrative, entertainment projects often derive their success from casting. From professionalism to performance, casting directors are responsible for considering a myriad of different factors in determining the suitability of a particular role, said casting director and former speaker Michael Donovan. Over time, Donovan said more diverse and inclusive casting choices were being made – changing the fabric of the entertainment industry.

“90% of the cast is directed,” Donovan said. “(A) casting can really change (a) product of… in a very positive way. It’s a very healthy time right now. We are breaking some of these molds, which is great.

Shows like Hulu’s “PEN15” illustrate this new era of entertainment, where nonconformity is observed in their bold and deliberate casting choices. The series follows Anna Kone (Anna Konkle) and Maya Ishii-Peters (Maya Erskine) as they navigate the unfiltered tribulations of middle school. Set in 2000, “PEN15” delves into millennial nostalgia – from gel pens to butterfly hair clips, best friends meet in a world influenced by the nascent internet, AIM chat rooms and teen drama.

[Related: Pioneering Pictures: Slice-of-life films create more engagement, authentic reflections of reality]

While the characters of Maya and Anna are undoubtedly college kids, Konkle and Erskine are both in their 30s and acting alongside specific teenage co-stars. With it, the Emmy-nominated series is making a statement with its cast to easily create a storyline devoted to sharing the provocative aspects of life among tweens, exploring everything from masturbation to menstruation, the former scriptwriting professor said. and production and alum Neil Landau.

“They are riding (the show) on a razor’s edge,” Landau said. “It’s embarrassing, but it looks genuine. The reason (for this) is (because) they are looking for emotional truth, as opposed to joking. … From an adult point of view, they are very sensitive and pathetic for what it is like to be that age.

While the show’s narrative avoids explaining the casting choice explicitly, former student Shayna Freedman said it wasn’t shocking because of Konkle and Erskine’s honest and raw performances.. The show avoids parodying the girls, she said, in a conscious decision that instead prioritizes a true portrayal of Anna and Maya’s friendship.

“It’s nice to see the (preteen) age group represented and to show more coming-of-age stories for different women… in a more realistic way,” Freedman said. “It’s nice to see yourself (reflected) in these weird stages (of life) which are generally considered crude or alienating.”

[Related: Pioneering Pictures: Films with nonlinear plotlines can be difficult but rewarding to navigate]

Aided by the show’s unconventional casting, Landau said “PEN15 ″ also relies on moments of heightened realism to make his point. In Season 2’s “Opening Night” episode, Maya gets the lead role in her school play, where she portrays a married woman navigating a tumultuous relationship with her husband. With a puff of a cigarette, Landau said that Erskine skillfully performs her scenes as a mature, sophisticated adult would in order to demonstrate how Maya thinks she behaves in her own head. So, in cases like these, “PEN15” deliberately goes against realism in an attempt to broaden narrative storytelling, he said.

When analyzing the perception of the show, it’s important to keep in mind that “PEN15” audiences are not elementary and secondary school students, Landau said. Instead, the show targets adults, and so, without Konkle and Erskine’s participation, there wouldn’t have been a marketable audience. Even so, there is an inherent risk that the series will be seen as a big joke, Landau said, because Konkle and Erskine are the only adult actors in the college environment. The fact that this isn’t a joke, however, is due to the depth of the writing and the nuanced emphasis not only on the couple’s friendship and respective families, but also on the other characters playing theirs. sides.

Another non-traditional casting choice is actress Mutsuko Erskine, who plays Maya’s mother in “PEN15”, and is actually Erskine’s mother in real life. The natural relationship the two share creates an authentic mother-daughter dynamic, Landau said. In particular, he said the cast works particularly well in an emotional scene, where Maya and her mother share a bath together.

“(In the scene) her mom is radiating so much warmth and is so nurturing,” Landau said. “Sometimes (a) real (relationship) is the best.”

During the casting, Donovan said chemistry is a factor Its very important to the process and compares the term to falling in love. Chemistry is a very unscientific thing to explain, he said, in the sense that one assesses successful chemistry based on whether or not a modified pairing is appropriate.

This chemistry is similarly manifested between Erskine and Konkle, who Landau says are best friends in real life. Organically truthful performances are important in casting, and Donovan said actors need to connect with audiences to tell a story. As a member of the audience, Freedman said Anna and Maya reminded him of herself and her best friend in college – when they were always together and hurting.

“(The show is) so heartfelt,” Freedman said. “I (see) parts of my friends and I (when we were) growing up… that’s why the show is so important. It makes him less alienating – those experiences we’ve all had. “