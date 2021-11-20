Preity Zinta set to return to Bollywood

Preity Zinta, who has captured everyone’s hearts with her powerful performance in Bollywood, wants to be seen in Bollywood movies by many again. Preeti, however, is very active on social media these days. Not so long ago, she shared with her fans the joy of becoming a mother to twins through surrogacy. Now there is another big news that concerns them. Indeed, after becoming a mother, Preeti will make an entrance to the cinema. According to reports, Preity Zinta is set to cast his acting magic on the big screen again after nearly 4 years.

She would make a return to Bollywood with the director Danish renzuis an untitled film based on Kashmir. Some reports have revealed that Preity Zinta will play a brave Kashmiri mother in the untitled Danish Renzu film. While there is no official confirmation yet, if the news comes true there will be some really good news for Preeti fans. Preeti was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit starring Sunny Deol. There are also reports that Preeti herself wants to appear in films and has accepted several projects. Well, these days she’s enjoying her new motherhood trip.

Giving the good news of becoming his mother some time ago, Preeti wrote in an article: “Greetings everyone, I want to share the great news with all of you today. Gene and I are very happy and our hearts are together. filled with gratitude and love at this time. We welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Jia Zinta Goodenough to our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this amazing journey. Lots of love – Gene, Preeti, Jai and Jia ‘.

