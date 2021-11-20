It must be winter | Culture & Leisure

The Sheridan Arts Foundation recently announced its winter season numbers, a highly anticipated roll call by diverse artists that never fails to send a jolt of excitement through a city full of music, comedy and theater enthusiasts. It should be noted that the season, which started this weekend and ends in early April, is reserved for local talent, with Emily Scott Robinson performing on Saturday and the extraordinary jam group Joint Point taking to the historic stage. opera Sheridan for the season finale on April 1. is a lot of wow! as a recent press release exclaims, We were back, baby!

Tickets for all shows went on sale Friday at sheridanoperahouse.com.

Next month, the season kicks off in earnest with the production of Bye Bye Birdie by Young Peoples Theaters, December 3-5. Then it’s time to think (pray, dance around a bonfire) of snow with a screening of the Teton Gravity Researchs film Stoke the Fire on December 9. On December 10, Deltaphonic is the featured artist at the Sheridan Arts Foundation SHOWcase.

The Holidays Bring All the Glitz and Glamor with Top Performers John Oates with Guthrie Trapp on December 27, Our Own Jewel on December 28, Kiltro on December 29 and Two, Raise the Roof, Bring – 2022 Nights with the Yonder Band String December 30-31. It all starts December 26 with Warren Millers Winter Starts Now.

Opera’s PR and Marketing Director Maggie Stevens is looking forward to the holiday concert series.

Our holiday concert series is packed with heavyweights like Grammy nominees John Oates, who was my first show to perform as PR and Marketing Director three years ago and was more than charming, he said. she says, and Jewel, as well as the Yonder Mountain String Band favorites. Kiltro on December 29 is a new band that we’ve never had before and that I’m personally the most excited about. They are based in Denver, but have Chilean folk-rock influences.

The Holiday Concert Series is a key fundraiser for the nonprofit foundation, which operates and maintains the beloved historic opera house which is over 100 years old.

If you would like to support the Sheridan Arts Foundation for the Holiday Concert Series, our biggest fundraiser of the winter, you can become a Holiday Patron for a generous donation of $ 8,500, reads the press release. . (Being a Holiday Patron) gets two premium seats for our events December 26-30, including Grammy nominees Jewel and John Oates and a table for four and an open bar for our New Years Gala Under the Sea with Yonder Mountain String Band.

Stevens said foundation staff have fun themes in mind throughout the series.

We decided to go big. We do decorations and themes each of the six nights instead of just New Years Eve, Stevens said. The whole week is ocean based and comes up from the depths after a rough year, so one night is “beach party”, one night is “jellyfish jamboree”, another is “shake your (mermaid) tail. ” And so on. You are encouraged to get dressed every night, but don’t panic if that’s not your thing, it’s not a must.

And then we’ll put it all together for a New Years Eve Gala Under the Sea with Yonder Mountain String Band. Bluegrass feels right at home for the New Years.

The year 2022 just has to be better than 2020 and 2021, right? The opera’s winter timetable is here to help. January’s lineup includes The Lil Smokies and Dirtwire, a pair of bands we’ve been circling for quite some time, according to Stevens. They play on January 15 and January 18, respectively. January ends on the 21st with a Late Night Radio performance with Motify.

February promises magnificence. Not only will the Telluride Comedy Festival return from February 15-17, but the month begins with the blustery heat of surf-rocker Donavon Frankenreiter on February 9. This show has already been announced and tickets are on sale.

February will also feature two groups that started collaborating during the pandemic, another silver lining to what has been difficult in recent years.

Band of Heathens and Nicki Bluhm will be having an incredible night out on February 26, Stevens said. They started collaborating at the start of the pandemic on the Heathens live show and are now heading out on the road together in February.

Local talent is plentiful and the opera will host Birds of Play on February 25, for an album launch party.

It is all the more fitting that they were one of the groups that we had to cancel just as the pandemic hit, Stevens said,

Telluride favorites Big Something will shoot February through March with a two-night Mardi Gras concert on February 28 and March 1. Prepare the faces to melt. As Stevens underestimates, it won’t be boring.

Tom Petty may be gone, but his music will never be forgotten as long as Petty tribute band The Petty Breakers release their 12 strings. Relive the magic of the Heartbreakers on March 4. They will be followed by another electrifying tribute group, ZOSO, whose homage to Led Zeppelin is simply thunderous.

Former Tellurider Bill Nershi once picked his Martin off Floradora’s bench between shifts while flipping burgers. Now that the frontman of String Cheese Incidents is out of lockdown with his wife and co-star Jilian Nershi, the couple, along with Island Grass, will meet a date they were forced to cancel in 2020. They are playing on the 16th. March.

As if that weren’t enough, foundation staff are advising people to keep an eye on the website, as more shows will likely be added throughout the winter.

To attend performances at the opera house, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the time of the show will be required. Masks must be worn indoors.

For the full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit sheridanoperahouse.com.