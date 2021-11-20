Entertainment
Aamir Khan is ready to marry for the third time; to marry his former co-star? Read the deets
Earlier in August this year, Aamir Khan sent shock waves through the industry when he announced that he and his wife Kiran Rao were in the process of divorce. Kiran is herself a filmmaker and Aamir’s second wife. The two tied the knot in December 2005. The two looked perfect together and have also indulged in PDA on several occasions, and so the news of their separation came as nothing short of a big shock. The two are also fortunate to have a son Azad and Kiran is very close to Ira and Junaid, the Aamir children of the first wife Reena Dutta.
However, as many have dropped this news and fans eagerly await Aamirs movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha, there are new jokes on social media about her third marriage. Netizens are busy discussing not only Aamir Khan’s third marriage, but also details of when he will make the announcement and who will he trade his I Dos with this time around.
According to the jokes on social media, Aamir will announce his decision to marry right after Laal Singh Chaddha. This is to avoid distracting attention from the film and to not let any controversy or criticism get in the way of the films at the box office. Not only that, there are also predictions that Aamir will marry one of his co-stars from his previous films. a item The co-star’s name has gone viral recently, which has only fueled the fire of these rumors.
It can be remembered that a day after Aamir and Kiran announced their separation, the name of perfectionist Khans Dangal’s co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh, began to appear on social media. Fans believed she was the one because of which Aamir decided to end his marriage to Kiran. However, the rumors died of natural causes. For the unpaid, Fatima and Aamir are very close. When Aamir loves him as a professional, she sees him as her mentor. The two worked together in Dangal and later in Thugs Of Hindostan.
It is very common for fans to romantically associate two people working together. However, from what we have seen from Aamir Khan, just as he openly came out and announced his divorce from Kiran Rao, he will do the same when he plans to remarry and also reveal who the woman is, himself. . Until then, we ask internet users who are so interested in seeing singles getting married, to look forward to the many shaadis coming to Bollywood.
