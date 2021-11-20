New this week: “Becoming Cousteau”, Gaga and Tony Bennett | Entertainment





By the associated press

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press entertainment reporters on what’s coming to TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Stephen Karam adapts his winning Tony play Humans, About three generations have gathered in a pre-war New York apartment for Thanksgiving, in a feature film that will debut on Showtime and in theaters on Wednesday, November 24. But beware, this is not your traditional Thanksgiving fare other than the general dysfunction. With undertones of horror and existential dread, The Humans is, as Karam described it, kind of a family thriller. The cast includes Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, June Squibb and Jayne Houdyshell, who reprise her winning role as Tony. The acclaimed documentary Become Cousteau finally arrives at Disney + on Wednesday, November 24. The film takes an inside look at the life of Jacques-Yves Cousteau, the underwater adventurer, explorer and author who became a devoted environmentalist. Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, Devenir Costeau is, as PA Jake Coyle writes, a defining documentary portrayal of the French oceanographer the real Steve Zissou as a genuinely content fish below the surface. People also read … Nicolas Cage as a truffle picker on a mission to save his beloved truffle pig from violent attackers sounds a bit like a travesty. It may therefore be surprising that not only Pig real and serious, it’s also one of the top-rated films of the year. And, it will be available to stream on Hulu starting November 26. In the Los Angeles Times review of writer-director Michael Sarnoskis’ early days, reviewer Noel Murray writes that while his plot follows the same rough pattern of a John Wick-em-up shoot, Pig is actually a calm and often melancholy meditation on loss, anchored by a character who wishes to be able to free himself from the person he was. AP Writer Lindsey Bahr Deep Purple has been covered many times, so it was only natural that they turned the tables with Turning to Crime, their very first cover album. The group faces off against Huey Piano Smiths Rockin Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu and Ray Charles and Quincy Jones exuberant Let the Good Times Roll. Elsewhere, the group faces off against Bob Dylans Watching the River Flow and Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels Jenny Takes a Ride! The album was released on Friday November 26 and fans can watch the video of the Fleetwood Mac’s cover. Too bad.” The album finds the band in a bright purple patch after releasing their 21st studio album, Whoosh! The last box set tracing David Bowie’s career from 1969 to the 21st century was released on Friday, November 26. David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) is an 11 CD box set, an 18 vinyl box set and a standard digital download box set. together. The collection is named after the penultimate track from the Hours album. The set contains some of Bowies’ most underrated and tracks, including Black Tie White Noise, The Buddha of Suburbia, 1. Outside, Earthing and Hours albums. Bowie fanatics will also want to check out the legendary unreleased album, Toy. AP Entertainment writer Mark Kennedy The intense attention to the disappearance and death of Gabby Petitos ultimately drew attention to the unequal treatment of missing people of color compared to whites. It’s a fight step-sisters Derrica and Natalie Wilson know well, as detailed in Black and gone, a four-part documentary series that premieres at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 23 on HBO and HBO Max. The Wilson’s created the Black and Missing Foundation to educate the community and the media and strengthen law enforcement resources. Emmy winners Soledad OBrien and Geeta Gandbhir are among the directors of docuseries. Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn top National Geographics cast The Hot Zone: Anthrax, a dramatization of the deadly bacterial attacks of 2001. Described as a science thriller, the six-part series follows FBI agents and scientists as they research the source of contaminated letters sent to targets in Florida, Washington, DC and At New York. Enrico Colantoni plays New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, with Harry Hamlin as presenter Tom Brokaw. The limited series, part of the anthology The Hot Zone, airs at 9 p.m. EST on three consecutive nights starting Sunday, November 28. Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga and the Great American Songbook star on a CBS special featuring the friends as a duet and solo. One last time: an evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Aired at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, November 28, was recorded on two Radio City Music Hall shows last August. The concerts in New York, which marked Bennett’s 95th birthday, came shortly before he announced he was retiring from the stage. Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga and the Great American Songbook star on a CBS special featuring the friends as a duet and solo. One last time: an evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Aired at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, November 28, was recorded on two Radio City Music Hall shows last August. The concerts in New York, which marked Bennett's 95th birthday, came shortly before he announced he was retiring from the stage. Earlier this year, the Bennetts family revealed that the famous singer was diagnosed with dementia in 2016. AP television writer Lynn Elber Learn about Hotspot entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

