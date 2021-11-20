Entertainment
Susan Sarandon On The First Acting Jobs She Took Just To Travel: Women Traveling Podcast
And when Bernie went after Trump’s victory and organized town halls in Trumpland, people ended up embracing him and agreeing with everything he said. So that gives me hope that basically we can be human beings all united in helping our neighbors, if you just appeal at the right level, and there are so many people doing amazing things all over this country, I mean, talk to the teachers who spend so many hours trying to help kids whose parents don’t speak English but want their kids to be successful, and who are trying to deal with school boards that are completely gone. bad leadership, and health workers, and people who house people, and people … There are truly, in every community, extraordinary human beings, extraordinary human beings who move me with their generosity.
MC: You mentioned that the pandemic has given us the time and the opportunity to really re-evaluate a lot of things in our lives. And I think one of the things that on the Cond Nast traveler a team that we have thought about a lot is traveling the world in a more responsible, ethical and eco-responsible manner. How do you see your own habits changing or what hope is emerging from this reassessment from a travel perspective?
SS: Even having that in a conversation about traveling with a brand that is a luxury brand [like Fairmont], and which has been around for a long time, I think it is huge that they have bothered and feel that there are people who are going to stay in their hotels who are interested in a way to offset their footprint, and that they have programs on reforestation, water conservation, energy conservation, food waste and unionization, and all those things that maybe weren’t in the foreground, especially when you look at them. iconic hotels, like the one in Banff, and the one, the Plaza.
It’s easier to deal with this in the Maldives where you are building new and these things are part of our conversation. But I think a lot of people are aware that they want to offset their footprint somehow, and they want to know how the places they stay, what are these communities doing? They want to make sure that they somehow benefit moving these communities to where hotels are advanced.
I mean, it’s always cracked me up to be in Vegas when they say, “Turn off your lights when you go out.” It’s ridiculous in Vegas. But I mean, there are other places where it makes sense to develop these habits.
The other thing is, yes, don’t use plastic straws. Recycle, do blah, blah, blah. But, when you have Chevron getting away with dumping billions of toxic waste in Ecuador, when you hear things like that happening, I think we need to be more aware of the big issues, military pollution with our military. , and what the big companies are doing, and holding them accountable, and being more involved that way.
So yeah, plant your garden and start paying attention to what detergent you use, and be aware of what’s in cosmetics, and how much fashion you buy, and all of those things that you can do personally. But also look to your government which is the big spender in terms of pollution. And ask … These kids who are in the Sunrise movement, God bless them, they really tied the issue to politics.
And so, yeah, it’s great that Fairmont hotels and resorts are entering this century realizing that people care, and people are having this conversation, who are fortunate enough to travel and stay in their hotels. And I think we have to congratulate them for that, but also keep the pressure on our companies.
MC: Well, thank you very much for being with us, Susan. We really appreciate this.
SS: You are so welcome.
