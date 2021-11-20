Get Inspired By These Bollywood Divas For Your Wedding Look





Are you still confused about your lehenga for the big day? Here we have a list of different lehengas worn by our favorite Bollywood divas on their wedding day. You can take inspiration from it and choose your wedding lehenga according to your choice and style. These ladies stunned everyone with their lehengas and extravagant looks, which everyone loved. Take a look at these lehengas! Deepika padukone Credit: padukone-pinkvilla.com Deepika perfectly carried the Sindhi wedding look to perfection. For her wedding look, she went head-to-toe Sabyasachi. Deepika was dressed in a heavily embroidered lehenga with a matching dupatta. His dupatta, embroidered with the Hindu mantra “Sada Saubhagyawati Bhava” caught everyone’s attention. The actress has gone all out on jewelry, wearing heavy Kundan jewelry. She was wearing a red chooda and kalire latkans. Even though Sabyasachi’s designs are always stunning, Deepika made them look even better. Anushka sharma Credit: Natasha Couture Anushka’s royal-looking pale pink lehenga with a voluminous A-line skirt was a fairytale dream come true. It was adorned with beautiful Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colors enhanced with silver and gold metal thread, pearls and pearls. The stunning bride accessorized her look with bridal jewelry from Sabyasachi’s Heritage Jewelry collection, handcrafted with uncut union diamonds, pale pink spinel and baroque Japanese cultured pearls. Anushka Sharma’s pale pink lehenga was one of the most fantastic works of Sabyasachi we have seen. Her bridal jewelry has been handcrafted with uncut union diamonds, pale pink spinel and baroque Japanese cultured pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. Anushka completed her look with an updo surrounded by subtle florals. Priyanka Chopra Credit: Pinterest Priyanka wore a custom-tone red lehenga designed by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to her Hindu wedding. The bride and designer worked together to create the bespoke couture lehenga.

Hand-woven and cut organza flowers, French silk clusters, delicate red Siamese gemstones and an endless amount of crochet made her feel even stronger. The magnificent spectacle took 3,720 person-hours and 110 embroiderers from Kolkata to complete. She decorated it with precious stones inherited from Sabyasachi and a mangalsutra. Sonam kapoor Credit: Shadiwish The gorgeous bridal lehenga in red was designed by Anuradha Vakil and was simply stunning. Besides the other bridal jewelry she wore, the highlight of the look was the matha patti. Her lehenga was red with a gold paneled work border on the hem, and the lotus patterned flowers in the gota work were the main highlight. The same motif was also present on the dupatta net with the zari work. The lehenga was not only bewitching, it was also graceful. Well, the Bollywood fashionista has once again proven that she has the best fashion sense. You can always turn to these divas for your application day lehenga inspirations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityspidey.com/news/15573/take-inspiration-from-these-bollywood-divas-for-your-wedding-look The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos