Bollywood celebrities who will miss Katrina-Vickys’ wedding





New Delhi: With the wedding season setting in, India is going to be witnessing many big weddings over the coming months. As we are still in the fairytale hangover of the dream wedding of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhas; fans expect more knots in the Bollywood industry. Several reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will take their wedding vows in December, while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to tie the knot soon. List of celebrities who will not be able to make it to Katrina-Vickys wedding Katrina and Vicky were reportedly married at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in the Rajasthans district of Sawai Madhopur. The wedding celebration will take place from December 7 to 12 and the reservation for the hotel has already been made. However, neither Katrina nor Vicky have made an official announcement. As their wedding date approached, a guest list has toured the Internet. According to reports, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be missing from the guest list at Katrina-Vickys wedding for various personal reasons. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, among others, will attend their grand wedding. In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shettys director Sooryavanshi while Vicky Kaushal was featured in Sardar Udham, a Shoojit Sircars film.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroompost.com/entertainment/from-salman-to-srk-bollywood-celebs-who-are-going-to-miss-katrina-vickys-wedding/5042112.html

