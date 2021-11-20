Watch: Bollywood singer Arijit Singh hit the high note at Abu Dhabis Etihad Arena







Image Credit: insta / arijitsingh

The evening air was filled with impatience when Indian singer Arijit Singh took the stage at 8:30 p.m. This performance at Abu Dhabis Etihad Arena on Friday night was his first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. We expected an exciting training and it did not disappoint. He started with an energetic Ye Li Hai Merin Aankhon Ne from Ludo and followed with “Hawayein” by Jab Harry met Sejal, Ghungroo from War and Binte Dil from Padmaavat. Singh is known for his range and he used it to maximum effect, singing hits such as Chana Mere Ya, Zaliman and illahi hi mera ji aye. The crowd, mesmerized, swayed to the rhythm of the rhythms, danced and sang, the excitement was palpable. Singh, who made the headlines on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, knows the value of the show and this act has proven it. He not only sang but also played the piano and the guitar. And when the audience wanted to get closer, they accepted, singing in the middle of the crowd. His tunes Barish ki dua, Tum sath ho Tere Bin were a great success, as were his interpretations of songs by Pakistani artists such as Junoons Sayonee and Atif Aslams Baby I love you. At one point, Singh admitted to being a fan of singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Arijit singh

Another fan favorite moment was when Singh started singing 70s hits like Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas, Neele Nele Amber Pe and Aaj Phir Jene Ki Tamanna Hain. Hearing him sing the eternally romantic song “Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne”, originally sung by the late Rafi saab and Asha Bhosle, and he sang 60 songs in 4 hours almost a Herculean task for any singer was nothing less than pure magic. As we swayed to the music on a chilly night, we recalled an unforgettable evening of music.

