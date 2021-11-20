Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra divorce? Read shocking details
There is a lot of interest in Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s life after the porn movies affair. Everything they do or post on social media is subject to public scrutiny. When Raj was in prison over the pornography affair, rumors circulated that Shilpa was about to leave Raj Kundra’s house and file for a divorce. There were also reports that cited a close friend of Shilpas who alleged that Shilpa does not want anything to do with Raj or his money and property and since she is a self-taught woman, she will separate from him and take their two children away. with them. The friend also said that Shilpa does not want her children to be affected by what their father has done and that for their future she will part with Raj.
However, nothing like that happened. Shilpa was at home when Raj got out on bail and returned home. But strangely, there are new jokes on social media indicating that Raj and Shilpa are all on the verge of divorce. A report stating that the same went viral and in no time, social media was abuzz with speculation that Shilpa and Raj are the latest Bollywood couple whose marriage is going kaput.
However, the truth is something else. Raj and Shilpa have known each other for years now. They were good friends even before deciding to tie the knot in November 2009. We heard that if Shilpa was devastated after what happened in the porn affair and the details that came out, it didn’t. not affected their link. Therefore, no question arises of divorce or of choosing separation.
It may be remembered that just recently Shilpa Shetty celebrated Karwa Chauth with great fervor with her closest friends and family in Alibaug. She also visited the Baglamukhi and Jawala Devi, some of the very popular temples in Himachal Pradesh, with her children and Raj Kundra recently. The family is intact and they are really out of the dark phase and it is time for internet users to come out too and stop speculating on Shilpa-Raj or trolling them for whatever they do and say.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.
// jQuery(window).scroll(function(){ // if (isInView(jQuery('#live-blog-update'))){ // getMoreBlogEntries(); // } // });
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/entertainment-news-bollywood-news-shilpa-shetty-and-raj-kundra-getting-divorced-read-shocking-details-1954124/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]