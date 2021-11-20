Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra divorce? Read shocking details

There is a lot of interest in Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s life after the porn movies affair. Everything they do or post on social media is subject to public scrutiny. When Raj was in prison over the pornography affair, rumors circulated that Shilpa was about to leave Raj Kundra’s house and file for a divorce. There were also reports that cited a close friend of Shilpas who alleged that Shilpa does not want anything to do with Raj or his money and property and since she is a self-taught woman, she will separate from him and take their two children away. with them. The friend also said that Shilpa does not want her children to be affected by what their father has done and that for their future she will part with Raj. Also Read – Did Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Visit Baglamukhi Temple in Himachal Pradesh for THIS Special Reason?

However, nothing like that happened. Shilpa was at home when Raj got out on bail and returned home. But strangely, there are new jokes on social media indicating that Raj and Shilpa are all on the verge of divorce. A report stating that the same went viral and in no time, social media was abuzz with speculation that Shilpa and Raj are the latest Bollywood couple whose marriage is going kaput. Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan & More: These Bollywood Couples Face Swap Pictures Are Fun AF Sight Photos

However, the truth is something else. Raj and Shilpa have known each other for years now. They were good friends even before deciding to tie the knot in November 2009. We heard that if Shilpa was devastated after what happened in the porn affair and the details that came out, it didn’t. not affected their link. Therefore, no question arises of divorce or of choosing separation. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s Engagement Party, Raj Kundra – Shilpa Shetty Gets Embroiled In Cheating Case, Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray Celebrations And More

It may be remembered that just recently Shilpa Shetty celebrated Karwa Chauth with great fervor with her closest friends and family in Alibaug. She also visited the Baglamukhi and Jawala Devi, some of the very popular temples in Himachal Pradesh, with her children and Raj Kundra recently. The family is intact and they are really out of the dark phase and it is time for internet users to come out too and stop speculating on Shilpa-Raj or trolling them for whatever they do and say.

