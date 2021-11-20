Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanrayana is in critical condition in Hyderabad

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanrayana’s condition deteriorated and his family members rushed him to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on November 20. There are reports that he is on a ventilator. Satyanrayana is 86 years old. Doctors at Apollo Hospital are currently treating Satyanarayana in the intensive care unit (ICU). He has reportedly been struggling with health issues in recent months.

In October, Kaikala Satyanrayana was admitted to a hospital after slipping and falling at his home in the city. The doctors who treated him stabilized his vital signs. Today he fell seriously ill again.

On November 20, he was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after his health deteriorated. Looks like he’s on a ventilator. The doctors who treat him have not yet published a health bulletin. He is currently in critical condition.

ABOUT KAIKALA SATYANARAYANA

Kaikala Satyanrayana has played over 800 roles in her career spanning nearly six decades. In addition to acting in films, he has also produced numerous films. Kaikala Satyanrayana was also active in politics. He was elected deputy for Machilipatnam constituency in Lok Sabha’s 11th election.

He made his debut with the 1959 film Sipayi Kuthuru, directed by Chengayya. Initially, he played villain roles in films. However, over the years Kaikala Satyanarayana has taken on character roles and managed to mark the hearts of audiences. Some of his famous films include Kurukshethram, Gola Nagamma, Narthanasala, and Lava Kusa.

