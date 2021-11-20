Entertainment
Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanrayana is in critical condition in Hyderabad
Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanrayana was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad today, November 20. He is said to be in critical condition.
Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanrayana is in critical condition in a hospital in Hyderabad.
Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanrayana’s condition deteriorated and his family members rushed him to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on November 20. There are reports that he is on a ventilator. Satyanrayana is 86 years old. Doctors at Apollo Hospital are currently treating Satyanarayana in the intensive care unit (ICU). He has reportedly been struggling with health issues in recent months.
THE CRITICAL CONDITION IN KAIKALA SATYANARAYANA IS
In October, Kaikala Satyanrayana was admitted to a hospital after slipping and falling at his home in the city. The doctors who treated him stabilized his vital signs. Today he fell seriously ill again.
On November 20, he was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after his health deteriorated. Looks like he’s on a ventilator. The doctors who treat him have not yet published a health bulletin. He is currently in critical condition.
ABOUT KAIKALA SATYANARAYANA
Kaikala Satyanrayana has played over 800 roles in her career spanning nearly six decades. In addition to acting in films, he has also produced numerous films. Kaikala Satyanrayana was also active in politics. He was elected deputy for Machilipatnam constituency in Lok Sabha’s 11th election.
He made his debut with the 1959 film Sipayi Kuthuru, directed by Chengayya. Initially, he played villain roles in films. However, over the years Kaikala Satyanarayana has taken on character roles and managed to mark the hearts of audiences. Some of his famous films include Kurukshethram, Gola Nagamma, Narthanasala, and Lava Kusa.
SEE ALSO | Power star Puneeth Rajkumar dies at 46 in Bangalore
SEE ALSO | Telugu actor Narsing Yadav dies at 57 in Hyderabad
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/regional-cinema/story/veteran-telugu-actor-kaikala-satyanarayana-in-critical-condition-in-hyderabad-1878946-2021-11-20
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]