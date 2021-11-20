Hollywood, Florida promises relaxation just steps from Miami





South Florida’s popularity has increased as out-of-state residents seek to migrate to places like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. Nestled between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Hollywood has also seen record home sales in recent months.

It has a laid back Key West vibe, said Miguel Solis, senior director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Parrots, peacocks and just over 154,000 people have made Hollywood their home. It’s a sleepy seaside town with seven miles of beaches along the Atlantic Ocean, seven golf courses, and around 60 parks. Locals rave about its 2.5 mile promenade with many restaurants.

People are looking for affordable prices, and that is changing, but Hollywood is still much more affordable than Miami, said Scott Patterson, senior vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. With Hollywood’s many cruise ships and proximity to major metropolitan areas, Patterson said his customers love being able to experience both ways of life.

Whether it’s relaxing on a boat or enjoying the high life in Miami for the night, Hollywood accommodates many lifestyles.

Limits

Hollywood’s borders form a horseshoe shape, with seven miles along the Atlantic Ocean, extending north to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, south to the community of Harbor Islands and 8.5 miles inland to the west.

Fort Lauderdale is 10 miles to the north and Miami is 20 miles to the south. Hollywood is 40 miles east of Everglades National Park where you can fight an alligator, eat alligator burgers, eat frog legs, take an airboat ride or visit the Seminole Indian tribe, Mr. Solis. The Bahamas are a short boat ride away, Patterson said.

The main luxury markets in Hollywood are North Lake and South Lake, the two man-made lakes with ocean access, and Harbor Island, the only gated community.





Price scale

Compared to Miami, where shoppers can pay as much as $ 4,800 a square foot in enclaves like Bal Harbor or South Beach, Hollywood is a cinch. On the sand, properties were selling for between $ 1,500 and $ 1,600 per square foot, Solis said. His active Hollywood listings can be found in a new development of luxury oceanfront townhomes called The Quint.

The Quint sells for $ 900 per square foot. Condos typically sell for $ 1,200 per square foot at the high end and $ 600 per square foot at the low end, and its average is $ 850 per square foot, Solis said.

A waterfront home currently on the market in Hollywood, Florida Quint Collection





Housing stock

Basically, we don’t have an inventory, said Solis. In all expensive homes, cheaper homes and condominiums, everything is on the move. I see a lot of people moving here for tax reasons, for Covid reasons, for the climate and for the way of life.

At The Quint, a collection of 10 townhouses, two units are still for sale in the $ 2.6 million to $ 2.8 million range. It is not the development of high rise condos that has become ubiquitous along the South Florida shore. The four-story building is 55 feet tall, the tallest allowed by the city, Solis said.

Mr Patterson echoed that Hollywood’s inventory is almost nonexistent. Much of my inventory has been depleted. I usually have between 40 and 50 listings at any given time, but like any other agent, I only have nine listings left. Everything has been redeemed. There are a lot of off-market sales.

One of those remaining listings is for a $ 2.995 million single-family home in 901 Promenade des Diplomats, which coveted access to the Intracoastal Waterway.





What makes it unique

In short, locals describe Hollywood as relaxing.

I’ve seen a lot of people move from Fort Lauderdale to Hollywood because it’s still a bit of a sleepy city. You don’t see a 50-story skyscraper. It’s nice to be in the middle. My buyers say it’s relaxing. They have the promenade with restaurants and cafes, Mr. Solis said. In Fort Lauderdale, you’ll see a younger crowd and the party crowd. Once you reach Sunny Isles, you’ll see 80- and 90-story buildings, the Porsche Design Tower, and over-the-top condos that sell for a hefty price per square foot. Sunny Isles is located just north of Miami.

The restaurants and cafes on the promenade are unique in seaside towns, Patterson said.

There are so many restaurants in Hollywood by boat. Few cities have many restaurants on the water due to regulations. Putting docks in your restaurant is somewhat difficult, said Patterson. You have the famous Le Tub, which Oprah says is the best burger in the world. You have the stone crab, and so many places you go on the water.

Beach and boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida Scott Patterson





Luxury amenities

While decidedly not as flashy as Miami’s luxury offerings, Hollywood has a few names to drop in the luxury realm: The Diplomat Beach Resort and Margaritaville Beach Resort. The Diplomats golf course is being redeveloped and is expected to open in 2022, Patterson said.

Hollywood is home to the 450-foot-tall guitar-shaped hotel called the Seminole Hard Rock Cafe and Hotel and Casino. Its Las Vegas quality, with great concerts and plays. It’s a totally different product than it was five years ago. It is absolutely beautiful, Mr Patterson said.





Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport has undergone extensive renovations and is conveniently located about ten minutes from most areas of the city.

Alpha International Academy Elementary School, Apollo Middle School, and Sheridan Technical College High School rank among the top ten schools in Broward County, which includes Hollywood.

Click to view luxury properties for sale in Hollywood, Florida

Who lives here

Before Covid, my clients were mainly international, from Canada, Central America and South America. These are also people migrating north from Miami Beach and south from Fort Lauderdale, Patterson said. Since Covid, I have seen an increase in American buyers from Chicago and New York. In the last three or four months the Colombians have come back and the Mexicans are coming back. They are my best clients. They spend a lot of money, very quickly.

Mr. Soliss’ clients tend to be eclectic. Everyone is so different, in character, age group, nationality. It’s crazy, which is awesome, and I love it. He recently sold townhouses to a local family and a couple in New Jersey.

Outlook

House prices are likely to remain high and inventories will remain low for the foreseeable future.

Hollywood set a record this year for the most expensive sale of a single-family home for $ 6.9 million. The buyer is going to do a $ 3 million renovation there. It’s a waterfront home that needs a lot of work, and it sold for $ 6.9 million, Patterson said.

Mr. Patterson sold the neighboring property for $ 4.3 million. I sold another property to a couple in New York for $ 5 million. We have had so many record sales in the luxury market, he said.

Since prices are also increasing in nearby cities of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, shoppers are looking for smaller neighboring cities like Hollywood. This sparks new developments.

One of the ugliest buildings in Hollywood Circles was demolished two weeks ago, and a massive 350-400-unit residential development is being built there. Hollywood Circle is experiencing a huge boom right now since Fort Lauderdale and Miami got so expensive, Patterson said. A lot of people are asking for urban developments.

