Yami Gautam on 10 years in Bollywood: “I feel new and full of energy, as if I had just started”





Yami Gautam Calls 2019 was a defining year for his career, when Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala came out. “I knew that for me, to be able to stand out, I had to connect with the story and work with directors who believe in my job and in my caliber. 2019 was that year for me. That’s how this whole series of interesting films started, ”she said.

Yami, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Donor Vicky, is about to complete a decade in the Hindi film industry. Looking back, she agrees that she always wanted to go against the grain. “When I came to town until I made my first film, I was fearless. But some choices were made out of fear that a movie would work for someone, it would also work for me. This ‘bhed-chaal’ didn’t work for me. I came here with a very individualistic approach to what I want to do. Advice is always welcome, but ultimately the decision must be yours, ”the actor said in a freewheeling conversation with indianexpress.com. “It’s going to be 10 years, but I’ve just started. This is how I feel new and full of energy. That’s what you can do as an actor – leave it all behind and go back to a movie and create something new, ”she added. Yami, who works around the clock with back-to-back projects, has her kitty full of movies like Dasvi, OMG 2, A Thursday and lost. His recent Bhoot Police outing has also received positive reviews. “I’ll be the dumbest liar if I say I’ve never been so busy before.” I’m shooting my sixth film this year. It’s not just about the quantity, but what kind of work you do. It’s been a good year. The character of Yami in part of the horror comedy Bhoot Police becomes possessed. Sharing how she tried to do her best and not make prosthetics look out of date or funny, she said to have an amazing VFX team. The prostheses took three hours a day in the Himachal during the most severe winters. It was difficult, but I’m glad people found it believable. Yami has participated over the years in interesting projects such as Badlapur, Kaabil, Uri and Bala. She cited the example of her first film Vicky Donor with a groundbreaking storyline that reinforced her desire to make commercial films, which also have something substantial to say. Although she claims in the middle of her trip, she’s made movies that “deep down you know these aren’t the kind of movies you want to make”. In fact, waiting for the right projects brought her a lot of disappointment and doubt, but she states that she was constantly aware and had a knack for recognizing the character and script I wanted to do, regardless of the size of the role. “I didn’t know anything else. No hits or flops. Yami has collaborated over the years with filmmakers like Shoojit Sircar, Amar Kaushik, Sanjay Gupta, Ram Gopal Varma and others. She also shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor. Yami Gautam has played various and interesting characters over the years. “In some interviews, I joked that I would have liked to learn Shaolin Kung Fu, or maybe a different art rather than making some movies. But what I was trying to say is that there are always things in life that we want to go back and undo. Sometimes you think you could have done without certain experiences. Fair enough. But you can’t because that’s the way life is, you have to learn from these experiences. I have stayed true to my ground and my ethics and wherever I am I keep these things in mind. Yami, who recently tied the knot with her director of Uri Aditya Dhar, is in a happy space. While she shared that Aditya inspires her both professionally and personally, she also said there was always a little room for improvement. “This industry can just surprise, shock and amaze you in ways you never imagined,” she concluded.

