A reduced epic, with interesting twistsExBulletin

This is not the article about Amazon’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy series The wheel of time that you were supposed to read right now.

This is not the one I had planned to write.

You were meant to read some sort of chatty, funny, and ultimately invaluable introduction to the series’ sprawling world and its many characters, factions, lands, and institutions from Jordan’s books. It would be the product of extensive knowledge and affection for the scope and detail of the 14-volume saga (the last three of which were co-authored by Brandon Sanderson, following Jordan’s death in 2007). It would offer a refresher course for those who have read the novels and much-needed advice for those new to the Amazon series without knowing the difference between Red Ajah and Blue Ajah.

It would also be filled with sharp, lucid reviews of the series noting with effusive praise what worked well and ticking off, with withered beards, what didn’t.

You are not reading this article because my friend and colleague Petra Mayer is not here to write it the way she was supposed to. She passed away suddenly last weekend.

We had exchanged texts on the Wheel of time primer that she planned to write for NPR. It would’ve been something to bookmark, a rich and satisfying stew of information and opinions to keep by your side as you watched the series, I know that with rock-solid certainty.

Instead, you get this relatively thin oatmeal review, written by me, someone who has never had time to read the books. To the incredibly long list of reasons to be angry that my brilliant, funny, deeply nerdy friend died so suddenly, it’s all the way down.

But he makes the list.

Shadow of the past

I have to admit that this ferry scene got me thinking.

At the start of the Amazon series, several of our valiant heroes escape at night from their isolated bucolic village, by ferry. In Pursuit: A hooded, black-clad creature riding a dark horse, he is the servant of a powerful evil entity called The Dark One, who is, it seems, back after a long absence to threaten the world again.

Eh, I was thinking. How about that.

that some elements of The wheel of time would echo elements of The Lord of the Rings seems inevitable, of course. Tolkien’s massive work inspired dozens of imitators, and later writers of interpolators who would create high fantasy worlds that would bend and reverse the now antiquated tropes that Tolkien helped usher in: A Chosen One, A Dark Lord and his Dark Riders, a Foul Army of Orcs, A Council of Wise, Wizards Color-Coded, etc.

But for such an early scene which is reflected so closely on one of the most memorable events in The Fellowship of the Ring Tolkien’s book and its Peter Jackson film adaptation seemed ominous.

I didn’t need to worry.

Because the ferry scene in question doesn’t end with the heroes’ escape, as in Tolkien, it takes it a step further and includes a turn of events that raises the stakes and reveals that the world of the series will admit a lot more. shades of gray as the ordered Light / Shadow duality of Middle-earth.

Yes, the plot involves finding The Chosen One in the lore of the series, the long prophesied person called Dragon Reborn, who alone can defeat the Dark One. This too is familiar ground.

But the series introduces a twist, and introduces it early: The Dragon Reborn may be one of four people from the remote village of Two Rivers. There’s Rand (Josha Stradowski), a humble farm boy; Egwene (Madeleine Madden), a young woman recently admitted to the ranks of the village matriarchy; Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), an imposing young blacksmith; and Mat (Barney Harris), a charming rascal.

What about that “Reborn” thing? As it turns out, the clash between Dragon and Dark One has happened a few times already and will continue to happen. (Wheel Time, geddit?) But another twist: the last time the Dragon faced the Dark One, he blew it up, and the world was shattered.



toggle legend Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios

Trying to Fix Things: An elite organization of female magic users called Aes Sedai. We first meet Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and his guardian, the taciturn Lan (Daniel Henney), who seek out the Reborn Dragon before it can be found by the Dark One, his minions, or his army of Trollocs (think Orcs). with horns and goat’s feet).

Over and over again, the series performs familiar story beats and fantastical tropes with a contemporary sensibility that would likely cause old Professor Tolkien to spread his Twinings all over his tweed belt: the existence of same-sex couples, and all. this takes place in a moral universe where the characters make choices that are not dictated by their noble blood or the relative swarthy of their skin.

In the six episodes made available to the press (the first season consists of eight episodes, and a season 2 has already been resumed), the central scenario is divided into several threads, leaving each of our main characters a breathing space. , and their situations have time to complicate, in a way that seems necessary and intriguing without the sense of storytelling swelling the bogs of so many streaming series.

The dialogue mainly avoids the fantasy genre trap of sounding deceptively stiff and exaggerated, as if the screenwriter had entered Beowulf into Google Translate; it also doesn’t sound too contemporary (ie, “The word is from the North!”

What do you call a reduced epic?

You won’t need to have read the sprawling 14-volume fantasy saga to instinctively know that what you see on the Amazon series is only scratching the surface.

The feints are made to indicate the extent of Jordan’s world, and his story a little bit of dialogue here, a song sample there. Characters have a moment or two to invoke their homeland or ancestors. But the ultimate effect is to make the world behind the events portrayed the world that always seems to hover just off the screen to insist on itself and always compete for our attention with the story that we are. let’s look.

It’s not that the show looks cheap, by any means. There are plenty of jaw-dropping views, vibrant, richly textured costumes, and elaborate sets. It’s just that he can’t help but feel reduced, reduced, distilled, made for television. Something about the quality of the light in some scenes seems a bit too crisp, too clean, for a world lit only by sun and fire. The sinister Children of the Light, for example, wear capes so blinding and immaculate white, even as they trudge through muddy forests, that you can’t help but wonder what a budget OxyClean has. he expected.

If the world of The wheel of time doesn’t turn out to be as filthy and inhabited as the world of other fantasy series, and it never quite brings together the scale and scope of its older brothers Jackson the Lord of the Rings, HBO Game Of Thrones it manages to tell its story in a compelling, unique and, often, surprisingly way, full of narrative twists and characters that even the most jaded fantasy reader might not see coming.

I know Petra had a deep affection for the book series (and also strong caveats, because: Petra). I’m not sure what her ultimate take on the show may have been, but I do know this: The last time we spoke she was just starting to watch the Amazon show, so I prepared to spend a few days at read a series of his stream of consciousness, texts full of explanations about it, full of joy and indignation, effusive praise and bones to choose from.

I’m still waiting.