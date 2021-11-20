Stuart Smith pleads guilty to fraud and will almost certainly backfire on Jen Shah

We’ll just go ahead and make it really simple:

Jen Shah is screwed.

Former assistant reality TV star Stuart Smith changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on Friday in an appearance before New York Southern District Judge Sidney H. Stein on Friday.

What’s that got to do with Shah?

Along with the The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City actor, Smith was arrested and charged in March on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing.

He was also charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of obstructing official proceedings.

Smith and his former boss have both been accused of misleading elderly citizens into bogus business opportunities in order to compile their personal information.

They are then accused of selling this information for massive profit.

The couple pleaded not guilty to an arraignment in April … and Shah has always insisted that she had done nothing wrong.

At one point, she even whimpered that she was framed because she’s famous.

Now, however, Shah may have to rethink his legal position.

She has been named by authorities as one of the orchestrators of this despicable plan, which means she faces decades in prison if found guilty.

We can’t say for sure what Smith agreed to with prosecutors in order to change his plea today to guilty – but we all know how it generally works, right?

You sign a plea agreement because you have valuable information that the opposing lawyer wants.

In other words?

You sign a plea agreement in exchange for a lighter sentence – because you plan to return someone else involved in the case.

Based on their long-standing relationship, it seems VERY likely that Smith would have some damning information against Shah.

During his hearing, Smith read a statement confessing to his crimes in relation to various telemarketing companies that he said he helped set up or worked for between 2008 and 2021.

Smith told the court:

“I knowingly and intentionally chatted and engaged with other people to devise a plan or operation to obtain money through misrepresentation by proposing and enticing people, many of whom were over 50 or older , to provide money to entities that myself and others have been involved in. “

He continued:

I “realized that these telemarketing companies were misleading the customers of these entities by selling to people, many of whom were over 50, information that was supposed to be services aimed at improving their business opportunities.

“The services sold had no value and no real benefit to the customer.”

In March, prosecutors claimed Shah and Smith’s scheme was a “coordinated effort to traffic lists of potential victims” known as “leads.”

From there, they would have sold those leads to telemarketing companies who would attempt to sell commercial services to the targeted people.

The two “received as a benefit a share of the fraudulent income according to the terms of their agreement with these participants”, according to the official indictment.

In September, Shah appeared alongside Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo’s “Spilling Iced Tea” Instagram and addressed her ongoing legal issues.

“I think what people don’t understand is that here in America you are innocent until proven guilty. I am innocent,” she said.

“And I think it’s not just my test, it’s the test of everyone near me and in my corner.”

Shah, naturally, still appears on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in the midst of this ongoing situation.