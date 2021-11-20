Reviews must be crazy, this movie is awesome

Rotten Tomatoes shows the disparity between fans and critics on Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

My eleven year old son and I went to the movies last night to see Ghostbusters: the afterlife. I was very happy that we had just watched the original from 1984 ghost hunters last Tuesday, because the films are linked by many very precise details.

Before I go any further, let me say this: the movie was awesome. It was really, really good. The casting was perfect. I loved all of the characters, but especially Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Podcast (Logan Kim), the two brilliant kids who make most of the supernatural discoveries during the movie. They are both really funny. Phoebes’ jokes made the whole theater laugh.

But everyone was great. Paul Rudd as Mr. Groober, Finn Wolfhard as Phoebes, Trevor’s thoughtless older brother. Carrie Coon as Callie, the mother and daughter of her ex-father’s children, Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). The film is not only a nostalgic film for the fans, it is also a beautiful tribute to Egon and Ramis. The actor died in 2014. The character leaves us in the first moments of the film.

I won’t spoil more than that. Suffice it to say, it’s a funny, thrilling movie that has a lot of interesting connections to the original. If you’re not a super fan, check out the original first so you don’t miss out on any Easter Eggs. It goes beyond nostalgia, however. It’s a great movie in its own right, and honestly, it has better pacing than the original (and no super awkward ghost pants scenes, which just aren’t fun to watch with your kids).

Critics, on the other hand, don’t seem to like this movie very much. Heard it was a seizure of money using nostalgia to sell productsby the New York Times nothing less!

I can’t help but think that a lot of this is politically motivated. A response to fans’ reaction to the all-female 2016 ghost hunters to restart. Just compare the scores of critics and audiences on this movie to this one:

Ghostbusters 2016

62% of reviewers currently liked Ghostbusters: the afterlife, while 96% of viewers liked it. It is still fresh but only by a hair. Meanwhile, the 2016 reboot was mostly vilified by audiences, who gave it at 49% of reviews 74%freshness much more solid than this film.

So what gives? I really think that’s part of the crop war to blame. Fans didn’t like everything run by women ghost hunters and defenders of the film believed it was due to misogyny. Fans, on the other hand, just didn’t like the movie. It didn’t seem genuine. Much has been done of this division on Twitter, with various Culture Warriors throwing their two cents in the ring.

But here’s the trick: Life after death is also headed by a woman ghost hunters Photo. Phoebe is the main character, plain and simple. It is above all its story. The second most important story in this film is his mother’s relationship with Egon. Trevor and Podcast and Dr. Groober and the original Ghostbusters are all secondary. It could have been called Ghostbusters: The Rise of Phoebe and it would have been a more precise film.

So it’s clearly not about women in the movies. This is not a division along deep cultural lines, but rather a problem of cultural warfare because the media make it one. Do critics really believe the 2016 film was better than this? More fun? More faithful to the Ghostbusters? I can not believe it.

To verify my video review of Ghostbusters: the afterlife below:

The gap between audience and criticism is just too huge this time around. 34% is huge. When I wrote a Critics Must Be Crazy article on Eternals I was more confused. This movie was much better than the critics believed, and audiences felt the same. But there was a much smaller gap, and there was no clear political motivation for it. I set it to the expectations of the critics of director Chloe Zhao whose previous film was Nomadic country. Set the bar too high and you forget you’re watching an MCU movie.

In any case, the critics must be crazy this time. Ghostbusters: the afterlife is a hoot. I’ll probably see him again and bring a notepad to jot down all of Phoebe’s jokes. It may lean heavily towards nostalgia, but it does it the right way, staying true and respectful to the original in a way that, for example, the new Star wars the trilogy failed, while developing not only the lore, but the characters and their relationships.

Even Dan Aykroyd loves the new one, saying it’s funnier and more spooky than the original:

As the author of the original: I saw the test screening of a new film, the canadian actor wrote on facebook. In addition to the brilliant and authentic performances of the female and male actors, there is more laughter and more fear than the first 2 movies and Bill Murray is there! As one of the millions of fans of Men and Ray Stantz, I pay to see this and bring all my friends!

So go see the new one ghost hunters and leave your inner cynic at home. We don’t all need to be as sad and joyless as the New York Times, after all.

