Cowboy Bebop Actor Mustafa Shakir Age, Height, Instagram and Roles





Mustafa Shakir is Cowboy Bebop ‘s Jet Black! Cowboy Bebob is the Netflix live-action remake of the popular 1998 Japanese series of the same name. The highly anticipated show arrived on the streamer on Friday, November 19, and understandably many were curious about the cast portraying classic Spike Spiegel characters, Jet Black and Faye Valentine. Described as an “action-packed space western,” the series follows the story of three bounty hunters, or cowboys, who hunt down “the solar system’s most dangerous criminals” on their Bebob spaceship. The captain of the Bebop is Jet Black, portrayed in the live version by Mustafa Shakir. Here’s everything you need to know about the Cowboy Bebob actor, including his age, height, Instagram and the roles below! Age of Mustafa Shakir The Jet Black actor is 45 years old! He was born on August 21, 1976 in North Carolina, United States, under the astrological sign of Leo. Height of Mustafa Shakir According to Celebrity heights, live action Cowboy Bebop the actor is an impressive 6 feet 1 inches tall! It is about 187 centimeters, or 1.87 meters high. However, according to the site, the actor has previously claimed on Twitter that he is actually 6 feet 3 inches tall. Is Mustafa Shakir on Instagram? Yes! The 45-year-old actor can be found on Instagram under the handle, “@_mustafashakir_. “Currently he has over 71,500 users following him on the platform. Mustafa appears to be a regular user of the social media platform and entertains his followers with jokes and updates from his main timeline. also regularly his Instagram story to keep fans a glimpse of his daily life. Roles of Mustafa Shakir The Cowboy Bebop the actor is best known for his portrayal of Bushmaster in Marvel’s Luke Cage series, but chances are you’ll recognize the actor in one of his other roles as well. According to IMDb, the actor has 51 actor credits under his belt. He played in the devil (2017-2019) as Big Mike, Jett (2019) as Quinn, and appeared on American gods. To see his full filmography, Click here!

