Will Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make an official wedding announcement soon? Details inside

After Patralekhaa Paul and Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be another celebrity couple expected in Bollywood, getting married this year. According to reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be celebrating their wedding events from December 7-9, 2021. Their families and friends are very busy preparing for the dream wedding functions of haldi, mehendi, phere and Catholic marriage. From their outfit to the destination, the media are raving about everything Vicky and Katrina’s D-Day has to do with.

The supposed marriage of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is talking about him. With the wedding season officially on, their fans are awaiting their next alleged wedding. Despite the silence of their wedding preparations, the couple began to prepare for their D-Day with the duo having a year ceremony at the home of Kabir Khan and Katrina trying on her wedding outfits at her friend’s house. And here’s another big update!

According to a report in IndiaToday, a source close to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has disclosed another major event in their alleged marriage. The source revealed that the couple will send an official note announcing their wedding soon. Speaking of the same, the source said:

“Vicky and Katrina both have a cordial relationship with the media and plan to share the good news with everyone and make a public announcement soon. ”

The source further shared that Vicky and Katrina would ask their friends in the media fraternity the best wishes. In addition, the guest list for the wedding is also being prepared with the available dates of their friends in the industry. It includes prominent names in the film industry including their co-stars, producers and directors.

A few days ago, a report in India Today revealed that Katrina Kaif had launched the lawsuit for her wedding dress at a friend’s house. The reason behind choosing her friend’s place to try on her outfits was to avoid media scrutiny. The beauty wanted to keep the news of her wedding a secret, and to keep it from making headlines, she had formed a small tribe of brides. A source had revealed:

“The fittings and trials take place at her friend’s house. She doesn’t want the attention and media outside of her apartment building, so she’s gone to her friend’s house somewhere in Bandra. Katrina is suspicious of any information in the house. media and has kept her bridal team very tight. Every little detail is shared on her personal WhatsApp group and outfit images and references are being discussed. ”

According to a report in ETimes, the alleged couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were married in an intimate relationship year ceremony at Ek Tha Tiger director, Kabir Khan’s residence on the occasion of Diwali. A close friend of the allegedly married couple spilled the fuse on Vicky and Katrina year ceremony and told ETimes that they had rokafie during a secret ceremony. Sharing the details, the source revealed:

“She was a beautiful roka. There were lights and decorations and Katrina looked gorgeous in her lehenga. Since the dates of Diwali were auspicious muhurate, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony. Kabir and Mini are almost like family to Katrina and they were the most gracious hosts. ”

A few days ago, another report from IndiaToday said Vicky Kaushal posed the million dollar question to her sweetheart in the sweetest way possible. As Katrina Kaif has a sweet tooth and is very fond of chocolates, a source close to the actress had revealed:

“Vicky is a true romantic at heart and totally infatuated with Katrina. Even their mutual friends are a little shocked at how obsessed these two are with each other. The pandemic and the lockdown, in did, bring them closer together and strengthen their bond. So when it came to asking the big marriage question, Vicky did it all in true film style. ”

For the uninitiated, rumored Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married at Six Senses Fort Barwara, which is a resort town in Sawai Madhopur.

