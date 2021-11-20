Shanaya Kapoor’s “Photo Dump” talks about “little things”





Shanaya Kapoor posted this. (Image courtesy: shanayakapoor02) Strong points Shanaya Kapoor posted a series of photos on Instagram

The photo album featured many selfies

Shanaya Kapoor to make her Bollywood debut soon New Delhi: Shanaya Kapoor makes the little things in her life count. And, we couldn’t be happier than seeing her that way. Shanaya’s latest Instagram photo dump shows us that the “little things” can range from a vase of roses to a mirror selfie. Its caption read: “It’s the little things that count.” The photo dump started with a selfie. Then she showed us the cover of Heat waves sung by the British group Glass Animals. Now we know what she’s hooking up to these days. Next, a basket of caramel popcorn and a vase of pink roses. Shanaya also posed for a mirror selfie in her casual yet stylish outfit and showed off a glass of juice. The album also contained photos of her gym sessions and a “welcome home” decor. Suhana Khan left a “I love you” comment on her post. Amrita Arora emojis for the left heart eye. Here is his post: Shanaya Kapoor may cherish the little things now. But this Diwali, she made it big with her style statements and glamor quotient. Shanaya dazzled in her party outfit and wished her fans “light, love and happiness”. During Diwali, Shanaya Kapoor also shared two photos from her childhood. She captured our hearts with these family snaps featuring her brother Jahaan Kapoor and their parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. Our hearts melted at Shanaya’s smile in these photos. In the caption, she wished her fans a happy Diwali and added the hashtag “grateful”. Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood acting debut. But her family has boosted her aspirations by gifting her a unique birthday cake this year. We could see the joy on Shanaya’s face when she found an Oscar-like statuette on her cake. We loved the wispy touch on the star kid’s birthday. Sanjay Kapoor posted the photo on his Instagram diary and wrote: “Happy birthday my (heart). Always be happy and keep smiling like that, I love you.” Shanaya Kapoor has been seen onscreen in cameo roles on Netflix The fabulous life of Bollywood brides.

