The LA actor who grew up above a Chinese restaurant in Liverpool

A Liverpool Overwatch star grew up above a Chinese restaurant in Childwall, watching a world that lacked role models that reflected her past as a Chinese-Vietnamese woman.

LA-based Jeannie Bolet, 46, is the voice of Echo, the latest big addition to the popular video game that averages over 6 million monthly gamers.

But few would know that the robot programmed with rapidly adapting artificial intelligence is voiced by a Scouser, his softened “specific accent” to a universal audience, and by 16-year-olds in Los Angeles.

Jeannie’s first foray into acting came almost by accident after working as a makeup artist and going to art school.

She was approached in the early 2000s to audition for a role in a television pilot as producers tried unsuccessfully to find a British actor of Chinese descent.

Jeannie told ECHO: “Back then there wasn’t that much representation, you know, being the daughter of a Chinese from Hong Kong and a Vietnamese.”

As a teenager, the people she admired were flamboyant men like David Bowie and Freddie Mercury, and bands like Guns N ‘Roses or The Clash.

She told ECHO: “These musical influences, they were my role models because they really stood out. They dressed really different from everyone else.

“They had a form of personal expression that was like, ‘Aw, yeah. That’s awesome. I want to do this. Is it weird if I flash my face? Is it weird if I’m wearing red black lip? ‘

“Well I’ll tell you what, you definitely get some funny looks when you wear black lipstick, and I can attest to that, back then.”

Jeannie added, “A lot of my friends and I walked Bold Street a lot with, you know, all the way around – it wasn’t necessarily gothic makeup.

“But when you walk around in a pretty intense style, I think people might think you’re a little weird or a little weird.

“To me, I just felt like, it’s just what I like, and it’s just how I like to express myself.”







(Image: Colin Lane / Echo of Liverpool)



But among the various celebrities she drew inspiration from, none was an East Asian or Southeast Asian woman.

Jeannie told ECHO: “None of the women who influenced me – there was no one like me who influenced me.

“I didn’t discover Wong Kar-wai and Chinese cinema until I was 20, so not everyone I looked up to looked like me.”

Comedy was also not a future her parents envisioned for her, although they could enjoy the arts as a family.

Jeannie remembers the feeling of “pure joy and exhilaration” she felt when she was five years old, walking up the steps and through the front door of the Walker Art Gallery, with its stone statues and high ceilings. .







(Image: Phoebe Jane Barrett)



She was walking up the stairs, skirting the tables in the atrium where we are now sitting, drawn to the “beautiful faces” in the portrait galleries above.

The actor told EHCO: “I’ve been known to hold my hand maybe a little too close to a painting.

“I’ve never touched one, for the record. But my fingers kind of hover over the painting, because it’s almost like it’s an energy emanating from it.

“It sounds so ‘woowoo’ or whatever you call it, or hokey, but it’s fair.

“It’s the story. It’s someone’s brushstroke. It’s someone’s emotion.”

Jeannie added: “I like getting lost in the arts, which is reading literature, art, music. This is definitely the area I feel comfortable in. and happy.”

Jeannie and his brother both studied art at John Moores University in Liverpool after growing up in Childwall and in a townhouse in West Derby.

From there, Jeannie went from one passion to another, exploring fashion illustration and working as a makeup artist, which took her on her first visits to LA.







(Image: Colin Lane / Echo of Liverpool)



The pursuit of new experiences may have been due to her undiagnosed ADHD (a neurological condition related to impulsivity, distraction, and the need for further stimulation).

Or maybe Jeannie is following in his father’s footsteps who, at the age of 18, fled Vietnam via Cambodia with his sister in 1958, before joining the military in France and later moving to Liverpool. from Hong Kong where he had met his mother.

Either way, by the time the acting rolled around, Jeannie joked that she had disappointed her parents enough not to hurt their hopes too much.

She told ECHO: “I’m the first generation, and the last thing you want to hear from your child is, ‘Mum, dad, I want to try to act’.

“I think what I had always wanted to do was leave the field of their ideas anyway.

“So, probably in my youth, I had gently disappointed them over the years, so it wasn’t such a big disappointment in the end.

“They were like, ‘Oh, here we go, she’s gone to try something else. She just wants to experiment a lot more.’

It was the move to Los Angeles 16 years ago that worried them the most.

LA is a land of dreams and opportunity where Jeannie is surrounded by people on similar journeys, who believe in her, even when her dreams seem far-fetched. Because these are also their hopes and dreams.

But the ground is crowded and the competition fierce.







(Image: Colin Lane / Echo of Liverpool)



Jeannie told ECHO: “I think if I had to say, I want to be an actor, and I’m 25 or 30, and I’m going to pursue a second or third career – and it happened, you know – I think a lot of people were like, “Are you sure this is what you want to do?”

“And they worry about you, but at the same time, it’s a seed of doubt.

“Traditionally, you know, your family members worry about you.

“I think my mom was pretty worried that it didn’t work, actors didn’t make a living, and it’s a very difficult career path, which it is.

“I’m not going to water it down. I think 1% of actors actually work, and the rest of them have jobs they need to do to survive while continuing their acting careers.”

Jeannie landed roles in episodes of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Fox’s 9-1-1, as well as in various commercials and as the voice of Jin-Ok in Sweet Home, a South Korean horror series. from Netflix.







(Image: Colin Lane / Echo of Liverpool)



She “jumps for joy” every time she books a job.

But there are times when she worries about whether her efforts will pay off and whether she will make her parents proud.

Jeannie found herself desperate and adrift aimlessly for two and a half years after her father died in 2015.

She used to Skype her dad in West Kirby once a week.

On the restless nights after her death, Jeannie would curl up on the sofa and whisper to her, “What am I supposed to do?”

Jeannie told ECHO: “He would probably say, you know, none of that really matters, stress and worry.

“Obviously, there are real daily struggles and everyday stresses that people go through.

“But I think if I talk about what was worrying me, you know, am I going to make my parents proud of me?

“Will my work be successful? Will I be doing the kind of meaningful work that I would like to do?

“You don’t always have a choice, but you can ask the question. There is nothing wrong with that.

“I just felt like there was just something keeping me from giving up. There was just an energy, that it was a bird that came to visit me, and my dad loved birds.

“So I was like, ‘Oh, he’s my dad. He’s here to see me.'”

With therapy and remembering her father’s pleas for her to live fully, Jeannie came out of the pit.

Now Jeannie finds purpose in the community of gamers for whom his Overwatch character means something.

When she booked the concert, she was unaware of the extent of the game.

But followers started pouring in as people got curious about the person behind the new character introduced to the game in 2020.

Jeannie told ECHO: “One thing a lot of Overwatch Instagram followers will say is, ‘Oh, I met my best friend while playing Overwatch, or I met my little one. friend or my boyfriend or my wife or my husband playing Overwatch I found a community of people who accepted me and loved me. I found a community of cosplayers who you know they are like my family now ”.

“It’s huge.”

Jeannie was back in Liverpool where his heart is, staying with his mother who has found community here.

The actor was there for Comic Con, which took place at the Kings Dock fairgrounds this weekend.







(Image: Iain Watts / Echo of Liverpool)



She told ECHO: “I’m here as the voice of Echo, and for me, this world of fandom is really fascinating.

“It’s actually a really lovely world to see people find their tribe, find their extended family so to speak, you know, people with the same interests and people following the same things.

“I love being able to meet Overwatch fans. I’m not saying ‘Echo fans’. As far as I’m concerned, they’re the Overwatch community and I have a little part to play.”

Jeannie is now in a place where she accepts herself and where the arts represent people who are like her a little better.

She hopes everyone, especially women from East and Southeast Asia, can believe in her voice.

Jeannie told ECHO: “I have spent my life trying to fit into a club where people would accept me.

“And I think it took me a while to get to a place where I can just be myself, and not even talk about it through visibility because of the game.

But just, you know, to be a proud East Asian woman, to be a proud first generation Chinese-Vietnamese from a big city. ”