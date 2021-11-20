It is the highest grossing Hollywood film in India after the pandemic, but does not turn into a big hit





The release of Diwali Eternals is now slowing down. After enjoying a very good opening day beyond 7 crores, he has now reached 35 crore * mark after a 15 day race. Ideally, one would have expected this to be the first week total for the Hollywood biggie. After all, the start was quite impressive. However, it has coped with the heat of Sooryavanshi on the Pan-Indian level and Annatthe in the south, where these kinds of films generally do quite well. The effects could be seen on the weekdays themselves, when collections continued to drop, and then in week two the film quickly started to fall back. Yet in the process, he has been successful enough to at least emerge as the highest-grossing Hollywood biggie in India after the pandemic. While a few movies have been performing well lately, be it No Time To Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Fast & Furious 9 and Tenet to name a few, only a few. ‘between them managed to overtake the 30 crore Mark. Now Eternals have done a lot better, however 40 crores is out of range and it would probably settle in 37-38 crores range. Given the hype, one would have expected the bare minimum 50 crores superhero movie life and even a blow to the 75 crore Mark. That said, the market has opened up for films in India, and a big Spider-Man: No Way Home event movie will be released on December 17th, which should do the trick. * Estimates. Final figures are expected Note: All collections according to production and distribution sources Must read: Fifty Shades Fame Jamie Dornan Breaks The Silence Over Losing Superman DCs To Henry Cavill And Carrying Multiple Franchises Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

