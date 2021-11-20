REEL TALK: ‘King Richard’ offers humor, heart and humility | Culture & Leisure

Venus and Serena Williams, the unstoppable and fearsome duo of sisters, have crushed every opponent in the tennis world for decades. These girls who have become women on the tour may be called the best players in history, but how many of us know the obstacles we overcame to triumph professionally and personally?

King Richard, written by Zach Baylin and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, brings us this inspiring story from Rags to Wealth via a very unlikely path: A Father Who Had a Dream.

Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play as Venus and Serena, respectively, when they were before notoriety and fame. Barely 10 and 12 years old, Venus and Serena, who grow up in the dangerous and well-known area of ​​Los Angeles called Compton, are coached by their eccentric father, Richard (Will Smith).

Living in a two bedroom house, they and their three sisters worked incredibly hard while their parents, living scantily to make ends meet, provided them with love and stability in the hope of having a better future. Richard knew it would come from his two daughters playing tennis, he wrote it down in his outline even before the daughters were born.

Richard followed his plan religiously, gaining access to the country’s top tennis coaches, including Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn) and famous Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal). But Richards’ very unconventional approach leads to frustration with the powers that be and awkward moments for all of us watching events unfold.

Richards’ persistence and foresight over the events to come is the common thread of the story, but the foundation of the story comes from the love of a father and mother who firmly stand up for their beliefs. As they thwart the system by keeping their daughters ‘humility under control and finding a way to always let them be children, Richards’ mantra of If You Fail To Plan, You Plan To Fail rings true. , much to the chagrin of Goldwyns, and especially Maccis, to the chagrin.

The story addresses the obstacles of living in poverty and in a gang-ridden environment, where survival is a part of every day. Racial bias is evident, but it is often presented with ironic humor. Incredibly, there is a lot of humor in the film, delicately balanced by the dramatic elements to create one of the most entertaining films of the year.

Richard’s past is part of this racial bias as he tells heartbreaking stories about his own childhood. The grief continues with the beatings of the gang leaders, but Richard never breaks. It’s as if he always sees the end goal in sight, all backed by his wife, Oracene (Aunjanue Ellis).

As they present a united front to the audience and their daughters, Oracene and Richard have two pivotal scenes that allow us to see the reality of their relationship.

Making a biopic is a difficult task as they often become watered-down versions of the truth seen through rose-colored glasses. King Richard boldly tells the story with warts and blemishes in their lives, making it a story that feels real. Richard is sometimes disinterested and sometimes embarrassing to selfishness.

Her strength in her marriage and Oracenes’ loyalty come from faith, but it is by no means perfect. We see the brotherly bond between all the girls, watching Serena live in the shadow of Venus and learning lessons from watching Cinderella.

We know how the story ends, but it’s incredibly important to see how the story began and the journey these two women went on to get to that end point. Sidney and Singleton shine in their roles as tennis stars who trust their parents.

Their innocence and confidence are brilliantly demonstrated on and off the pitch as their characters attempt to climb the ranks even when their father unilaterally pulls the rug under them. The soft-spoken demeanor of Sidneys and Singletons matches their characters, but there is a light shining in them that brings a sense of drive and emotion.

The entire cast finds the right cadence and effect, and Bernthal’s unique character, playing Macci, is remarkable, but Smiths’ transformative performance creates a Richard Williams that has depth and heart, with so many layers. reminding us to never judge a book by its cover.

He easily finds Richard’s madness, with his weird speaking style and body posture, but he also delivers love and determination with his voice and eyes to give us the full picture. Smith has found another role that should put him in the spotlight this Oscar time.

Of course, this is a sport specific movie that requires incredible cinematography and editing to get us into tournaments and matches. It’s intensely paced as we hang on for this thrilling race, surveying the line and calling the play into our heads. King Richard is an inspiring film filled with humor, heart and humility. You can’t ask for more.

Reel Talk rating: 4 stars