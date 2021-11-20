Divya Khosla Kumar says she didn’t have a chance to prove herself as an actress: The Tribune India





Bombay, November 20 Actress and director Divya Khosla Kumar says she feels “creatively unsatisfied” because she has yet to explore her full potential as an on-screen performer. Divya made her acting debut in the 2004 war drama ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo’. Although she hadn’t appeared in any other films after the multi-star, she made her directorial debut a decade later with “Yaariyan”. She followed up with her second directing company, “Sanam Re”, starring Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam. She is finally ready to return to the screen as an actress with her latest, “Satyameva Jayate 2”. In an interview with PTI, the 34-year-old actor-filmmaker said she was looking to get back into acting but was struggling to find the right project. “I was looking to get back into acting after ‘Sanam Re’. Things didn’t come to me easily. I tried but nothing happened … Films mainly focused on women were coming my way, which I didn’t want so early in my career, because I didn’t really have the opportunity to prove myself as an actor. “I thought I had to have some branding value first. Why would audiences come to see me at the movies? I have to establish myself as an actor first.” Although it has been a long wait to reappear onscreen, the actor said she hasn’t been idle over the years. In addition to directing feature films, Divya has directed a short film, performed and directed music videos. “I made my first movie when I was 17. I didn’t know anything at the time. But over the years I’ve made two big movies and music videos and learned a lot on sets. It also gives you a lot of confidence. I have grown a lot. Over those years. But there is also a lot of untapped potential in me. I always feel creatively dissatisfied. It doesn’t leave me. calm. “ What got Divya excited about “Satyameva Jayate 2” was the opportunity to play an important role in a film starring actor John Abraham in a triple role. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the action drama is a sequel to the 2018 hit and will see Abraham battling corruption in Lucknow. “Once it happened to me in 2019, when Milap approached me, I told him that it made sense for me to play the part if it’s a strong, meaty role. He convinced me that this Then I was across from John and being part of a brand like ‘Satyameva Jayate’ was huge for me. Everything was in the range I was looking for, “she added. Divya said that while she has had the opportunity to direct more “Sanam Re” post, with actors approaching her to lead projects, she has put directing on the back burner for now. She said she would like to focus on her acting career before going back behind the camera. “I had to stop directing completely. Further on, I would love to direct but at the moment I’m totally focused on acting,” she added. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Emmay Entertainment’s T-series, “Satyameva Jayate 2” is set to hit theaters on November 25. PTI

