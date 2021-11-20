‘Hollywood’ drug dealers jailed in Oxford





A rapper called “Big Keyz” was working with a charity project helping lift young people out of a life of crime – while moonlighting as a drug dealer in Oxford.

Akil Finlayson, 32, who as a member of the north London grime collective Ice City Boyz featured in glitzy YouTube music videos, was jailed for eight years at Oxford Crown Court on Friday for his role in the line drug “Hollywood”.

The “Third Strike” trafficker fled from police when they caught him in a drug den in Emperor Gardens, Greater Leys on 11 November. Finlayson told jurors earlier this month that he traveled to the Oxford townhouse to return a phone to the owner – a friend of his partner – and to use the toilet. He claimed he drove to Oxford from London with his partner and child to go to the movies. Prosecutors said he was, in fact, in college town to restock the Hollywood line with drugs. The line followed the well-known route of sending mass advertising copy to potential customers, including one who bragged about selling “bigger and better” drugs than their competitors. Yannis Young, Mohamed Faqi and Akil Finlayson Photos: TVP Mitigating on behalf of his client, Oliver Doherty said his client had worked with the United Borders charity – speaking to young people at risk of becoming criminals about his experiences of drug trafficking. “He was helping other young men not to take the path he had taken,” the lawyer said. He also reportedly volunteered with Bus Down Bars, a double-decker bus set up as a music studio and aimed at encouraging young men to stay away from crime. Mr Doherty said: “This is to keep them away from crime. For him it didn’t work and he was brought back into crime for some reason. “We rely on his charitable work and his attempts at legitimate work [as a rapper and music promoter] to demonstrate that he is someone who has at least tried to move away from this path. Yannis Young, 36, who was arrested at the Emperor Gardens drug house in a police raid in November 2019, has been sentenced to five years and four months in jail. Judge Michael Gledhill QC has ordered the prison sentence to be served after a six-year sentence imposed on Bournemouth Crown Court in 2020 for robbing a Dorset bookie at gunpoint. Drug runner Mohamed Faqi, 30, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. He was arrested by plainclothes police in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cowley Road, on November 11, 2019, using the Hollywood Drug Line phone. Thrown into a nearby compost heap, officers found a piece of Class A drug. Finlayson, of Helperby Road, Harlesden, and Faqi, of Fishers Way, Wembley, were convicted of conspiring to supply Class A drugs earlier this month. Young, formerly of Guys Marsh Prison in Shaftesbury, pleaded guilty to the charges last year. Following the conviction, PC Chris Kidd of St Aldates Police Station said: “This investigation has had a substantial impact on the operations of a London area gang, which has established a base in Oxford in order to to run and manage a drug business in the county. . “The effect of drug trafficking is evident in most cities and these gang members exploit vulnerable drug addicts for money and out of greed. “We will not tolerate those who seek to carry out this damaging and harmful activity.” Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To receive updates directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter here. Do you have a story for us? Contact our editorial staff at [email protected] or 01865 425 445.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oxfordmail.co.uk/news/19730434.jail-time-hollywood-drugs-line-dealers-caught-oxford/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos