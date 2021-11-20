Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquire Celebrated Hollywood Nuts at Intimate Dinner in Malibu

Louis Vuitton took over Nobu in Malibu last night, marking the annual Nicolas Ghesquires dinner for friends of the iconic French fashion house. The event, which started several years ago as a small affair, has quickly become a favorite of Los Angeles’ brightest and rising stars this year, perhaps even more after the pandemic temporarily suspended the rally. We’ve been cooking this dinner for many years now, said Ghesquire, greeting his guests. It’s always been a relaxed way to get together outside of the show schedule when we’re not in a rush and really have time for some quality time, real discussions and meeting some of LA’s new talent many of whom have become our own. collaborators. We missed each other so it was nice to organize some chill out.

The crowd certainly understood the mission. Between snacks of caviar tacos and crispy spicy tuna rice, guests like Jaden Smith, Phoebe Dynevor and Jurnee Smollett made new friends with Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ava DuVernay and Naomi Osaka. The Hollywood red carpet team also took the night to mingle as Chlo Grace Moretz came with her stylist Nell Kalonji, Maria Bakalova with Jessica Paster and Sarah Paulson with Karla Welch. Among the dinner novices was HoYeon Jung, whose relationship with Louis Vuitton predates his star role on the cult show of the year.Squid game. I’ve never had the chance to spend a lot of time in Los Angeles or make friends, but I love being here, she said, considering a possible move out west. And I heard there is really good Korean food.

As the night wore on, the crowd moved inside the deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean to the dining room whereYoustar Victoria Pedretti chatted with Marie-Pierra Kakoma, and couples Miranda Kerr and Evan Speigel, Jamie and Nico Mizrahi, met Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow over sushi. Skyler Gisondo, meanwhile, spent the night at the bar with Grace Van Patten, while the Haim sisters’ table hopped in a trio. “I’m this Frenchman who comes to California and I’m so excited when I see all the actresses and stars who inspire me,” Ghesquire said, reviewing the scene. It’s always fascinating and it still fascinates me. Always.