We all love ourselves a superstar! But a superstar who can make us crack? We like them a little more, don’t we? And we all know there is such a thing as funny Saif level! The man has always left us at odds with his precise comedic timing. The Saifs genre of comedy is almost like improvisation, it comes across as unscripted and in the moment. And right now, we remember some of his most iconic funny characters that we’ll never forget! Here are a few of his comedic characters that we absolutely love!

Bhoot Police Vibhooti: Trying out the role of a ridiculous ghost hunter Saif Ali Khan got us at, GST, uncle? No one could have done Vibhooti better than Saif!

Rakesh from Bunty Aur Babli 2: As Rakesh in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Saif Ali Khan has put on thick humor and has some hilarious punches waiting for us

Rohan de Kal Ho Na Ho: Who else could have succeeded, Mmmmmere paas do doggie hain? so effortlessly and we made ROFLing all over the place?

Jai from Love Aaj Kal: Jai was a modern day man who was open-minded, gentle, and hilariously personified.

Gautam from Cocktail: A playboy to boot, Gautam was yet another of Saifs’ characters who showcased his brilliant and brilliant comedic timing.