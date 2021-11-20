Big story ! Deciphering the Hype Around Bollywood Celebrity Weddings Hindi movie news

Remember when paparazzi climbed trees just to get a glimpse of Aishwarya Rais’ wedding to Abhishek Bachchan? Who can forget the ceremony in the Tuscan countryside of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohlis which was all the rage on social media even days after the couple put pictures of each other? And most recently all over the country are ooh-ed and aah-ed about how much Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa seemed to be in love with their wedding photos. Big and big Indian weddings are a spectacle in themselves, but when you add a celebrity couple to the mix, things definitely escalate further. The curiosity around a top couple and the extensive media coverage they get makes for a truly overblown event, except when it isn’t. But what happens in a celebrity wedding and why do we love watching celebrities get married so much? ETimes #BigStory tries to decode the hype

Guest list on social networks





Besides being a great networking tool, social media also connects people like never before. While previously celebrity couples could only share a few photos with a magazine and give an interview about their love for each other, now they have a platform all to themselves to connect with their fans and share. with them candid images of the ceremony while talking about the importance of each ritual to them. In a way, all followers of acting couples are on the wedding guest list. And while they may not enjoy the food there, they can certainly feast on the details these celebrities are more than happy to share. When Sonam Kapoor decided to get married in Mumbai instead of opting for a destination wedding away from the prying eyes of the media, she always made sure the ceremony was kept private, but did not stop her guests from posting comments. photos and videos of their shenanigans on social media. Glimpses of the reception, in particular, gave fans a chance to see what the shaadi looked like.

Confidentiality is paramount

However, more often than not, celebrities prefer their weddings to be kept as private as possible. Considering that they are living their lives in the public eye, this only seems like a fair request. And so, wedding planners go out of their way to make sure their clients get what they ask for. Indian skipper Virat and actress Anushka got their wishes answered when their organizers planned the entire wedding with nicknames such that none of the reservations were nowhere to be found. It wasn’t until the bride and groom’s families were spotted together at the airport that the media put two and two together, but it wasn’t until the couple posted photos of their dream wedding to social media. , that someone has discovered something else about marriage. Prior to them, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra had also similarly married in Italy, and it was such an intimate affair that as of this writing, there are no further leaked photos of the event.

Later, celebrities like Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar and Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi also got married in similar private ceremonies. Speaking about the briefing given to them for celebrity weddings, Ambika Gupta, who was the wedding planner and designer behind Kajal Aggarwals’ beautiful post-pandemic ceremony, said: Maintaining confidentiality and non-disclosure is the main part of planning a celebrity wedding. A lot of people want to interrupt the wedding, the paparazzi also always try to sneak in a photo, so we have to be very careful. But even without the flashes going off, there’s still that leaked image that can mess everything up. Yes, it’s going to be all over social media, so we have to be on guard all the time, she further emphasizes.

Secret games





Confidentiality aside, celebrity weddings are also shrouded in secrecy. It has been reported that the cell phones of guests of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singhs have been taken away to ensure that unapproved photos of their Lake Como wedding do not reach social media. Later, after the bride and groom got married in Konkani and Sindhi traditions, they released carefully selected high definition photos of themselves, of the perfect marriage, giving the world the first glimpse of them as married couple. Artist Mehendi Veena Nagda, a favorite of Bollywood weddings, recalls that she herself had no idea she would be present for Deepika-Ranveers’ wedding.

Secrecy is of the utmost importance to celebrities. And now, with social media, they are all the more careful about the details of their marriage. In fact, there are times when we don’t even know the booking is for a Bollywood celebrity. As for the wedding of Ranveer and Deepika, the wedding planner reserved our dates from November 11 to 15, without informing us of the client. I didn’t know until the last minute that I was going to Italy for Deepika’s wedding! After the mehendi ceremony, we were given the rest of the days to travel. And that was the case even years ago. Dimple (Kapadia) ji had booked me for Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s wedding but I was told not to reveal it, she shares.

Namita Alexander, who styled Patralekhaa for her wedding to Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh, laughs when asked how she manages to keep things a secret when it comes to her famous clients, adding, normally with a celebrity wedding, the first thing. that you get is a nondisclosure agreement. Everyone working for the marriage must sign a nondisclosure. So, before we even strike up a conversation with the designer, we need to make sure the papers are signed and the lips sealed. I can’t even tell my family or friends about the plans until the wedding photos are posted.

personal details





But no matter how candid that comes to us, we can’t help but rejoice at the adored photos from the ceremony we attended as we scrolled through our Instagram feeds. If you notice, celebrity weddings follow a pattern in that within days of the wedding little details of the ceremonies are revealed. A guest here or a member of the team there helps fans piece together what the ceremony must have looked like. In the case of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalas Alibaug’s wedding earlier this year, photographers posted outside the venue gave full details of the groom’s filmed entry. Veena, who also did the mehendi for Natasha, reveals that Varun did an ‘OM’ and ‘N heart V’ mehendi. Ranveer has a “Diya” and stars imprinted on her hand, like a representation of “Deepika”. Usually celebrities have their designs in mind and share the same with us. As Shilpa Shetty wanted to start her mehendi with Lakshmi ji and Ganpati ji, but since one does not draw God on the hand, she settled for a lotus, which is representative of Lakshmi ji. Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam also suggested that his mehendi should have a lotus. Recently, hashtags have also become very popular. Also, sometimes we have to incorporate the design of the bridal outfit into the mehendi patterns.

The backdrop matters





Since the devil is in the details, a lot of time is spent deciding on an ideal destination for the wedding. While most celebrities get married in the city as it is more doable, many others choose foreign shores to get married so that not only their guests can have a vacation, but they can also handle the media better. While Italy, with its pastoral landscapes, vineyards and castles, has attracted many Bollywood couples, Goa and Rajasthan are other popular wedding destinations. Not only are these destinations closer to home, but they also provide the celebrity couple with a dream setting, much like the ones they usually shoot in for their films. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s next wedding ceremony will take place at a 14th-century fort in Ranthambore, which has now been turned into a resort. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were also planning a wedding spread across three cities – Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai – so that all their relatives, who lived in the respective cities, could attend the functions. However, the pandemic has thrown a wrench in the wheels and the couple have yet to set a date.

However, once the location is locked, the first to know are those planning the keychain. As Namita reveals, once the NDA is signed, the client sends us details such as location because the weather makes a huge difference in an outfit. We must be prepared for all eventualities. Next is the number of functions, themes and dress code – this is a very basic brief. This is followed by blocking the dates, then we learn how big or small the wedding is, how the bride wants to dress. Usually, some functions are more intimate than others.

No expense spared

But what is the budget for such weddings? Are budgets as blinding as lavish outfits and beautiful decor? When it comes to the wedding day, no one is holding back. Whether they want to be traditional or super comfy or have a certain color scheme, we’ve hit the brief. For example, for Patralekhaas’ wedding, she wanted to go for the traditional red. While this is a job for me, it is also very personal as it is someone’s wedding. When you attend the wedding, you become a part of the wedding. It’s just not the style, but a very personal experience through the style statement. You have to know their story, their journey and integrate that into the story, it becomes moving, says stylist Namita.

Imitation is the best form of flattery





Let’s face it, we all live vicariously through these celebrities getting married in lavish ceremonies. And often, couples who are getting married soon consider these celebrity weddings as a lookbook to plan their own. But not only do beautifully planned events require exorbitant budgets, they often take away from the couple themselves, and given that it’s the most important day in people’s lives, no one would want it. Veena reveals that she often receives requests from brides for a mehendi similar to the one she did for a celebrity. And Ambika is coming back to say, we get requests to do a wedding like a particular celebrity wedding was done and while we are trying to incorporate some elements of the celebrity wedding, we are also trying to personalize it to suit the couple that is getting together. mary because it’s their big day and they are the celebrities for us.

