Kangana Ranaut Says Indira Gandhi Crushed “Khalistani” As “Mosquitoes”, Police Complaint For “Jihadist” Comment | Bollywood





Actress Kangana Ranaut, who received the Padma Shri Award earlier this month, praised former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying she had taken decisive action against “Khalistanis”. While also claiming that Indira Gandhi caused suffering to the nation, Kangana Ranaut said that she crushed the “Khalistani” like mosquitoes at the cost of her life. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor did not name Indira Gandhi but said she crushed those who were working to disintegrate the country. “The terrorists in Khalistani may be twisting the government’s arm today … But let’s not forget a woman … The only female prime minister does not inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crushes kiya tha (the only female Prime Minister who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused this nation … she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life … Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she didn’t let the nation divide ), “she said. Kangana Ranaut’s messages. “Even after decades of his death … aaj bhi uske naam se kampte hain yeh … Inko Vaisa he guru chahiye … (they shudder at his mention … they need such a guru)”, she added. Kangana shared a photo of the late former prime minister and even plugged in her own upcoming film, Emergency, in which she stars as Indira Gandhi. She said, “With the rise of the Khalistani movement, its rise is more relevant than ever … will bring you #emergency very soon.” Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) filed a complaint against Kangana on Saturday for making seditious comments on social media. IYC National Secretary Amreesh Ranjan Pandey and Ambuj Dixit, coordinator of the group’s legal unit, filed a complaint against Kangana at Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi, according to a PTI report. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chairman and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also criticized the actor for his alleged derogatory remarks targeting Sikhs and said the government should take action against it. “She should either be placed in a mental hospital or in jail. We demand strict government action for her hateful content on Instagram,” Sirsa said in a tweet. Kangana was furious on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three contentious farm laws. Sharing one person’s tweet on the repeal, Kangana wrote: Sad, ashamed, absolutely unfair. If the people on the streets started making laws and not the government elected to parliament, then even this country is a jihadist nation. Congratulations to everyone who wanted it like this. She also shared a photo of Indira Gandhi. When the conscience of the nation sleeps soundly, the latte (cane) is the only solution and dictatorship is the only resolution Happy Birthday Madam Prime Minister, “she wrote. (With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kangana-ranaut-says-indira-gandhi-crushed-khalistanis-like-mosquitoes-police-complaint-filed-for-jihadist-comment-101637418295434.html

