Princess Charlene of Monaco: Chronology of her health problems and her absence





Just 11 days after returning home, Prince Albert II announced in an exclusive interview with People on Friday the princess entered a treatment center “outside Monaco” for exhaustion.

Her return home “went pretty well for the first few hours, and then it became pretty obvious that she wasn’t feeling well,” Albert told the post.

Although speculation swirled that her move was the result of a breakdown in her relationship with her husband, the son of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III, the palace, Albert and Charlene claimed her health issues were rooting her on another continent.

Mid-may: On a trip to her native South Africa to fight poaching and the culling of rhinos for their horns, Charlene had an infection of her ears, nose and throat severe enough that she “didn’t not allow travel, “the palace told South African media. : On a trip to her native South Africa to fight poaching and the culling of rhinos for their horns, Charlene had an infection of her ears, nose and throat severe enough that she “didn’t not allow travel, “the palace told South African media. News24

June 24: Charlene’s founding confirmed Charlene’s founding confirmed News24 “was undergoing multiple and complicated procedures” after contracting the infection. Her medical team advised her to stay in South Africa as she continued to recover and waited for further procedures, the foundation said. July 6: Charlene, unable to return to Monaco to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary, said Charlene, unable to return to Monaco to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary, said News24 in a statement that his illness and his foothold in South Africa have “been a difficult time.” “I miss my husband and children very much,” she said. “What was extremely difficult for me was when my medical team told me I couldn’t go home for my 10th wedding anniversary. Albert is my rock and my strength and without his love and support , I could not have gotten out of it. this painful period. “ September 2: Albert, addressing himself exclusively to Albert, addressing himself exclusively to People , said his wife was “ready to go home” after undergoing months of medical procedures. September 4: Charlene left a South African hospital after being treated for an ear, nose and throat condition, Monaco Palace said Charlene left a South African hospital after being treated for an ear, nose and throat condition, Monaco Palace said Reuters at the time. She was admitted to hospital after fainting earlier in the week, although the palace said her collapse was not a major concern. September 8: In other In other maintenance with People, Albert has denounced rumors that Charlene has remained in South Africa due to issues in their relationship. “She didn’t leave Monaco angry!” he said on the way out. “She didn’t leave because she was mad at me or someone else… It was only supposed to be a week stay, 10 days maximum, and [she is still there now] because she had this infection, all of these medical complications occurred. “ October 26: Albert said Albert said People that Charlene will return to Monaco a few weeks after completing her recovery from surgery in early October. November 9: Charlene returned to Monaco after six months of absence, greeted with enthusiasm by her children and her husband. On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself wearing a black mask with her children and husband, : Charlene returned to Monaco after six months of absence, greeted with enthusiasm by her children and her husband. On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself wearing a black mask with her children and husband, subtitle , “Have a nice day today Thanks everyone for keeping me strong !!” with a heart emoji. November 16: The palace announced that Charlene, less than a week after returning to Monaco, would avoid public duties as she continued her recovery. “A period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the best recovery of the health of Princess Charlene,” the palace said in a statement, according to Reuters. November 19: Charlene was absent from the Monaco National Day celebrations. Prince Albert told People his wife was suffering from “profound exhaustion, both emotional and physical”. Appearing on a balcony with their father at the public event, Charlene’s 6-year-old twins Prince Jacque and Princess Gabriella held hand-made signs in honor of their mother. Gabriella’s sign read “We miss you mom” with hearts, and Jacque wrote “We love you mom”.

