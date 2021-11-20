Entertainment
Hopes for a 5-star movie have been in vain
We’re back revisiting an old classic. GHOST HUNTERS !!! Who are you going to call? If you are a fan of the original movies, you will know that the original Ghostbusters was released in 1984 and its sequel in 1989. You have a story about normal guys who fight every day… GHOSTS. There was another sequel that came out in 2016 that was poorly received. However, I went back to see this movie and it was better than I remembered.
This iteration of Ghostbusters skips this movie and is a direct sequel to Ghostbusters II. Would that bring back nostalgic feelings and laughs like the originals? Or was it just another sequel for a quick cash grab? A quick trivia about the film – Director Jason Reitman is the son of the original director of the first two films Ivan Reitman.
On the film.
We open 37 years after the original film. We are in a small town in Oklahoma and the action starts immediately. We see someone (maybe Egon Spengler?) Running away from the ghosts. He tries to trap one and fails. We realize that it was Egon and that he was killed in this battle. Doctors say heart attack… I say ghosts. We then meet his immediate family. His daughter Callie (Coon) and children Phoebe (Grace) and Trevor (Wolfhard.) They lose their apartment and the only option is to go to the old farm that their father / grandfather left them. It’s a dumping ground.
This movie then declines the action and we start to learn more about the characters and their motivations. Obviously the kids move miserably, BUT they have a cool teacher. Enter
Paul Rudd. Can you make bad movies ??? He embodies their teacher who is a BIG fan of ghost hunters. It’s stranger how much the original group has basically disappeared and no one is talking about it. I think if a giant marshmallow roamed New York twenty years ago, people would still be talking about it. They don’t. Regardless, we all know where this story is going. The ghosts are coming out and who are you going to call?
Here’s what works in this movie. The actors all play their part. Paul Rudd is awesome. Finn Wolfhard tries a little too hard, but his character isn’t that great. The real star here is Mckenna Grace and of course the original cast. I wanted more with Peter, Ray and Winston. Jokes work for the most part and the CGI is FANTASTIC. However, it doesn’t look like a feature film. It seemed like the whole movie led to the last 20 minutes and then things took off.
I sincerely hope that there will be more films because when it worked it really worked. My brother and I left with smiles and bowls of STAYPUFT marshmallow popcorn, but my hopes for a 5 star movie were in vain. Its good. If you like the originals go watch it… if you like Paul Rudd… go watch it too. You will be hoping for more and I imagine the original cast played a bigger role. 3 out of 5 stars
